Austria vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2023 Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austria vs Sweden match for the Euro 2023 Qualifiers.
What time is Austria vs Sweden match for Euro 2023 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Austria vs Sweden of June 20th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:45 PM on TUDN and ViX

Sweden: 9:45 PM on TV4

Mexico: 1:45 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Latest Games Austria vs Sweden

The Austrian side has held the upper hand in the series in the last five clashes with the balance of three wins to one draw and one loss.

Austria 2-0 Sweden : Friendly Match 2018

Sweden 1-4 Austria | UEFA Euro 2015 Qualifiers

Austria 1-1 Sweden : UEFA EURO 2014 Qualifiers

Sweden 2-1 Austria | World Cup Qualifiers 2013

Austria 2-1 Sweden | World Cup Qualifiers 2013

Key Player Sweden

The Swedish team needs goals and could rely on striker Jesper Karlsson, who has been inspired after scoring a brace in the friendly against New Zealand and will be looking to keep the scoring momentum going.
Key player Austria

He was not a starter last match, but one of the players who could change history from the bench or as a starter is Marcel Sabitzer, a player with a lot of experience who brings it both on and off the field.
Last lineup Sweden

23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt, 5 Hjalmar Ekdal, 15 Carl Starfelt, 6 Gabriel Gudmundsson, 4 Daniel Sundgren, 20 Kristoffer Olsson, 17 Jens Cajuste, 14 Jesper Karlsson, 21 Marcus Rohdén, 22 Robin Quaison, 7 Viktor Claesson.
Last lineup Austria

12 Alexander Schlager, 8 David Alaba, 15 Philipp Lienhart, 2 Maximilian Wöber, 5 Stefan Posch, 4 Xaver Schlager, 6 Nicolas Seiwald, 21 Patrick Wimmer, 19 Christoph Baumgartner, 11 Michael Gregoritsch, 7 Marko Arnautovic.
Sweden: Keep up the winning ways

Sweden had no activity last matchday because they rested and took advantage of it to hold a friendly match against New Zealand, which ended in a drubbing and helped them to gain confidence, since they had just beaten Azerbaijan, but if they were beaten by Belgium and this game, early on, could define many of their aspirations to qualify to the next round.
Austria: takes advantage of home advantage

Together with Azerbaijan, they are the only team that has played all three dates because they have not had any rest and that is why they are the leaders with 7 points after two wins and a draw; however, they will face one of the strongest rivals in the sector and for them it will be key to take advantage of the opportunity to play at home in order to get three more points.
The Kick-off

The Austria vs Sweden match will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium, in Vienna, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Euro 2023 Qualifiers: Austria vs Sweden!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
