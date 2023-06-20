Austria vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2023 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Austria vs Sweden Live Score in Euro 2023 Qualifiers
What time is Austria vs Sweden match for Euro 2023 Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Austria vs Sweden of June 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:45 PM on TUDN and ViX
Sweden: 9:45 PM on TV4
Mexico: 1:45 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Austria vs Sweden
The Austrian side has held the upper hand in the series in the last five clashes with the balance of three wins to one draw and one loss.
Austria 2-0 Sweden : Friendly Match 2018
Sweden 1-4 Austria | UEFA Euro 2015 Qualifiers
Austria 1-1 Sweden : UEFA EURO 2014 Qualifiers
Sweden 2-1 Austria | World Cup Qualifiers 2013
Austria 2-1 Sweden | World Cup Qualifiers 2013
Key Player Sweden
The Swedish team needs goals and could rely on striker Jesper Karlsson, who has been inspired after scoring a brace in the friendly against New Zealand and will be looking to keep the scoring momentum going.
Key player Austria
He was not a starter last match, but one of the players who could change history from the bench or as a starter is Marcel Sabitzer, a player with a lot of experience who brings it both on and off the field.
Last lineup Sweden
23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt, 5 Hjalmar Ekdal, 15 Carl Starfelt, 6 Gabriel Gudmundsson, 4 Daniel Sundgren, 20 Kristoffer Olsson, 17 Jens Cajuste, 14 Jesper Karlsson, 21 Marcus Rohdén, 22 Robin Quaison, 7 Viktor Claesson.
Last lineup Austria
12 Alexander Schlager, 8 David Alaba, 15 Philipp Lienhart, 2 Maximilian Wöber, 5 Stefan Posch, 4 Xaver Schlager, 6 Nicolas Seiwald, 21 Patrick Wimmer, 19 Christoph Baumgartner, 11 Michael Gregoritsch, 7 Marko Arnautovic.
Sweden: Keep up the winning ways
Sweden had no activity last matchday because they rested and took advantage of it to hold a friendly match against New Zealand, which ended in a drubbing and helped them to gain confidence, since they had just beaten Azerbaijan, but if they were beaten by Belgium and this game, early on, could define many of their aspirations to qualify to the next round.
Austria: takes advantage of home advantage
Together with Azerbaijan, they are the only team that has played all three dates because they have not had any rest and that is why they are the leaders with 7 points after two wins and a draw; however, they will face one of the strongest rivals in the sector and for them it will be key to take advantage of the opportunity to play at home in order to get three more points.
The Kick-off
The Austria vs Sweden match will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium, in Vienna, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
