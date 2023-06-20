Martinique vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Gold Cup Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Martinique vs Puerto Rico Live Score in 2023 Gold Cup Qualification
What time is Martinique vs Puerto Rico match for 2023 Gold Cup Qualification?
This is the start time of the game Martinique vs Puerto Rico of June 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Last Games Martinique vs Puerto Rico
The last previous meeting between these two teams, remembering that Martinique does not belong to FIFA, was precisely a 2-1 victory for Martinique, in 2012, corresponding to the Caribbean Cup.
Key Player Puerto Rico
One of the key elements for there to have been penalties and also in the penalties themselves was goalkeeper Joel Serrano, so watch out for what he can do under the three posts.
Key player Martinique
The team needs goals to stay alive and striker Brighton Labeau could be the key, remembering that he was one of the scorers in the last victory and wants to keep the scoring streak going.
Last lineup Puerto Rico
1 Joel Serrano, 2 Nicolás Cardona, 18 Roberto Ydrach, 5 Zarek Valentinc, 20 Sidney Paris, 13 Gerald Díaz, 6 Juan O'neill, 15 Devin Vega, 3 Darren Ríos, 7 Wilfredo Rivera, 9 Ricardo Rivera
Last lineup Martinique
16 Yannis Clementia, 7 Ronny Labonne, 22 Florent Poulolo, 18 Jonathan Rivierez, 15 Patrick Burner, 8 Andy Marny, 14 Cyril Mandouki, 19 Daniel Herelle, 10 Brighton Labeau, 17 Karl Fabien.
Puerto Rico: making it to the big time
Puerto Rico has rarely won a ticket to the Gold Cup and is 90 minutes away from doing so, especially after defeating Suriname 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in regular time and pulling off one of the biggest surprises of the playoff round.
Martinique: to win
Martinique had no major problems in defeating St. Lucia by a score of 3-1, remembering that they have already qualified for the Gold Cup before and will be looking to return by winning on Tuesday.
Who will the winner go up against?
The winner of the game between Martinique and Puerto Rico will qualify for Group D of the Gold Cup, where they will face Canada on June 27, followed by Cuba and Guatemala.
The Kick-off
The Martinique vs Puerto Rico match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Florida, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
