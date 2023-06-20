Sudan vs Mauritania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sudan vs Mauritania match for African Cup Qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sudan vs Mauritania of 20th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Sudan vs Mauritania
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 20, 2023
|
14:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 20,2023
|
15:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:00
|
Brasil
|
June 20, 2023
|
15:00
|
Chile
|
June 20, 2023
|
15:00
|
Colombia
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:00
|
Spain
|
June 20, 2023
|
19:00
|
Mexico
|
June 20, 2023
|
12:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:00
Watch out for this Mauritanian player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Hemeya Tanjy, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Sudan player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Abuaagla Abdalla, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Mauritania's final lineup:
B. Niasse; I. Keita, L. Ba, B. Ndoye, A. Abeid; G. Fofana, B. Mouhsine, M. Soueid; M. Niass, A. Kamara, H. Tanjy.
Sudan's final line-up:
M. Mustafa; A. El Tahir, M. Ahmed, S. Nemer, B. Khames; M. Taouza, A. Abdalla, M. Komi; A. Gozoli, S. Teiri, W. Al Shoala.
Background:
Sudan and Mauritania only met twice, these two being in the qualifiers for the Russia 2018 World Cup between 2015 and 2017. The first leg was a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the group stage and in the second leg, Mauritania made their home advantage count with a 4-0 win over Sudan.
About the Stadium:
Agadir Stadium, also known as Adrar Stadium, is an impressive sports venue located in the city of Agadir, Morocco. It is considered one of the most modern and emblematic stadiums in the country and has hosted major national and international sporting events.
Inaugurated in 2013, Agadir Stadium was built to host the 2013 African Cup of Nations and is home to the Hassania Union Sport Agadir soccer club. Its official capacity is approximately 45,480 spectators, although it can be expanded to accommodate up to 50,000 people for special events.
The rule is not to give up
On the other side, the Mauritanian team also arrives with the obligation to win the match because in a group where the positions are separated by only one unit of difference, the chances of qualifying to the African Cup of Nations or being eliminated are also very high. However, if they were to beat Sudan and the group leaders lose to Congo, Mauritania would be placed as group leaders and would virtually have a ticket in hand to the biggest party in Africa. Mauritania currently sits in third place in the group with points earned that have come from 4 matches played where they picked up 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss.
It will be very important to win the duel
Sudan's national team will play perhaps the most important 90 minutes of these qualifiers because they not only have the opportunity to get three points, but also to take the first place in the group in case the leader, which in this case is Gabon, draws or loses, thus Sudan would arrive at the last day of these qualifiers as leader of its sector and with the pressure much lowered to the last day to play. Currently, Sudan is in second place in Group I with 6 points from 4 games played, 2 wins and 2 losses, 3 goals scored and 5 conceded, leaving Sudan with a -2 goal difference.
For a place in the African Cup of Nations
Once again on the vast plains of Africa, soccer pitches are transformed into epic battlegrounds where nations will battle it out for a ticket to the tournament the African people yearn for: the Africa Cup of Nations. The Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are an exciting run-up to the most prestigious tournament in African soccer and are held to determine which national teams will have the honor of representing their countries in the main competition. The Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are an exciting run-up to African soccer's most prestigious tournament. They are held to determine which national teams will have the honor of representing their countries in the main competition.
Kick-off time
The Sudan vs Mauritania match will be played at Agadir Stadium, in Agadir, Morocco. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
