Norway vs Cyprus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup Qualifiers

What time is Norway vs Cyprus match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Norway vs Cyprus of 20th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Norway vs Cyprus
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 20, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 20,2023
|
15:45
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brasil
|
June 20, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
June 20, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
June 20, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
June 20, 2023
|
12:45
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 20, 2023
|
13:45
Watch out for this player from Cyprus:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Grigoris Kastanos, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Norway:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Martin Odegaard, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last lineup of Cyprus:
D. Demetriou; V. Roberge, A. Gogic, I. Kousoulos; N. Loannou, K. Laifis, K. Artymatas, C. Kyriakou, M. Antoniou; G. Kastanos; I. Piitas.
Norway's last lineup:
O. Nyland; B. Meling, L. Oestigaard, S. Strandberg, M. Pedersen; F. Aursnes, P. Berg, M. Odegaard; M. Elyounoussy, A. Sorloth, O. Solbakken.
Background:
Norway and Cyprus have met on a total of eleven occasions where the Norwegian team has come out undefeated in each of their matches. Likewise, Norway has scored 28 goals against Cyprus, while on the other hand, Cyprus has scored on only 4 occasions. Their first meeting was in the qualifiers for the Italy 90 World Cup where Norway beat Cyprus 3-0 and their most recent meeting was in the 2019 UEFA Nations League C where Norway beat Cyprus 2-0.
About the Stadium:
Ullevaal Stadion is Norway's national stadium and is located in the city of Oslo. It is the main venue for Norway's national team matches, as well as for the Norwegian Cup finals and other major sporting and cultural events.
Opened in 1926, the stadium has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years to meet modern standards. It currently holds approximately 28,000 spectators for soccer matches, although it can accommodate up to 35,000 at special events.
Not giving up
For Cyprus, the outlook is more complicated as the national team is looking to qualify for Euro 2024 in a group where the favorites to qualify are Spain and Scotland, however, at the moment, despite not getting any points, there are still possibilities to improve and be close to the qualifying places. At the moment, Cyprus has not managed to get any wins or draws that would allow them to start accumulating points, only defeats have accumulated, however, if they were to win the next two knockout matches they would put themselves back in the fight.
Starting to get back on track
The hopes and expectations of the Norwegian national team are renewed as they currently possess one of the most promising generations in the last 20 years of Norwegian soccer. Norway have to face this duel with the responsibility and obligation to win because they are in a group where the favorites to qualify are Spain and Sweden, teams that are in the Nations League so they could be considered as elite teams. Likewise, these qualifiers are of utmost importance for the Norwegians because the national team has not been able to participate in a European Championship since the year 2000, since then, Norway has not participated in 5 editions of the most prestigious tournament in European soccer. After playing against Cyprus, they will face Jornadia in a friendly match and Georgia in the next European qualifiers for the following FIFA Date in September.
For a place in Euro 2024
The path for the teams to participate in next year's Euro Cup has begun. The Euro Cup qualifiers are a qualifying phase that takes place before each edition of the tournament to determine which national teams will participate in the final phase. Teams compete in groups and accumulate points through match results. In some editions of the European Championship, the qualifying phase has been conducted in a single group stage, where teams compete for the top places to qualify directly. However, in more recent editions, a new format has been introduced that includes the UEFA Nations League as part of the qualifiers.
Kick-off time
The Norway vs Cyprus match will be played at Ullevaal Stadion , in Oslo, Norway. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
