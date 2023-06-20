Ethiopia vs Malawi:LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Photo: FAM

12:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Ethiopia vs Malawi match live?

11:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Ethiopia vs Malawi match for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Ethiopia vs Malawi of 20th June 2023 in several countries:

11:50 PM2 hours ago

The Flames

On the top walk, in third place, Malawi also has three points in group D. The Flames started with three straight losses and then met their first triumph in the competition.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Walya Antelopes

Ethiopia does not have a good Africa Cup of Nations Qualification. In four games, they have lost three and won one. The Antelopes of Walya are in fourth place with three points.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers is a qualifying tournament for the Africa Cup of Nations, the largest team tournament on the African continent. The competition began play in March 2022, with preliminary rounds of teams that have the worst rankings within the continent. The group stage began play on June 1 last year, in which powerful teams are already playing.

There are 12 groups with four teams each, in which the top two teams qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Côte d'Ivoire in 2024.

The top teams in the FIFA ranking are the group leaders: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo. Of these, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana competed in the last World Cup, in which the Moroccan team made history and reached the semifinals of the tournament, eliminating powerful Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, and falling to France, which would be runner-up to Argentina.

The African Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast from January 5 to 28 next year. There will be six stadiums hosting the tournament: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with a capacity for 60,000 and the stage for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium, and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.

It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a heavy name on the soccer calendar, where several athletes from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the inaugural champions of the tournament.

Egypt is the competition's most successful team with seven titles, most recently in 2010. The team of star Mohamed Salah faces a long 23-year drought without winning the competition, where they were runners-up in 2021 to Senegal, who won the competition's first trophy.

Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest winners of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached the quarterfinals.

By federation, the UNAF, where the northern countries are located, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Next is UNIFFAC, Central Africa, with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo, and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan, with two, and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

11:35 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Ethiopia vs Malawi live this Tuesday (20), at the Zimpeto Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match: Ethiopia vs Malawi Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
