Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
How to watch Brazil vs Senegal live on TV & Online?

If you want to watch the game Brazil vs Senegal live on TV, your options are: TV Globo and SporTV
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Globoplay, ge
If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Brazil vs Senegal match for Friendly match 2023

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Senegal of 20th June 2023 in several countries:

Bósnia e Herzegovina: Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV

Brasil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo

Kosovo: Arena Sport 1P

Montenegro: Arena Sport 1P

North Macedonia: Arena Sport 1P

Senegal: RTS 1

Sérvia: Arena Sport 1P

Probable Senegal lineup

Dieng; Mendy; Seck, Diallo and Jakobs; Ciss, Diatta and P, Gueye; Sarr, Jackson and Mané.
Probable Brazil lineup

Ederson (Weverton); Danilo (Vanderson), Éder Militão, Marquinhos an Ayrton Lucas (Alex Telles); Casemiro. Joelinton (Bruno Guimarães) and Lucas Paquetá (Raphael Veiga); Rodrygo, Vini Jr. and Richarlison.
Speak, Ramon Menezes! - Brazil manager

"I didn't find out anything (agreement with Ancelotti), yesterday (Friday) I already said that he is a great coach. What can I say about Ancelotti? His career is wonderful. My focus is on these two games. Brazilian team, for me it is a pleasure and a privilege. My focus now is Senegal", said Ramon about the possible arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.
“Wearing the shirt of the national team... there's no way to explain it. It is a pleasure, a great satisfaction. – First, I thank God for the opportunity, President Ednaldo Rodrigues, for the opportunity. To the players too, for having welcomed me. Our relationship is growing. I have the opportunity to work with new players, a strong, experienced team. I'm happy with the win."
"I said that this was our main objective, not only to win, but to play well. Joelinton and Ayrton debuted very well, they played a great game. Joelinton confirmed everything we expected from this athlete. He is a very strong athlete, who can make a contribution very big for the Brazilian national team in the defensive and offensive phase, and Ayrton is having a great time at Flamengo, he demonstrated that today in the Brazilian national team".

"I found out inside the locker room. Rodrigo (Paiva, press officer) passed it on to all of us. It's a shame this happened, the event was all about racism. There has to be enough. We found out after the game. The event was all related to that. With racism there is no game. Everyone was very upset. There has to be enough about that. No (they considered abandoning the game). We found out after the game".

"I was rooting for it to happen, all of us. Vinicius says a lot about being Brazilian. He's a sensational, spectacular guy. I'm having the privilege of working with him these days, he has a posture. He's a young man who is living all of that, but he never gives up and shows what it's like to be Brazilian. We root for him a lot. It's good to have scored the goal and the plays he makes. He's one of the best players in world football".
"It's a source of pride, of satisfaction, serving the national team. I'm here for the second preparation, I've already been with these athletes there in Morocco, and here again. We had a very good week. As always, I was very well received by the athletes, everyone saw the five trainings, and my relationship has been great. Everyone knows my function and my role".

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Still no information.
Brazil vs Senegal

Brazil and Senegal face each other this Tuesday (20), at 4 pm, at the José Alvalade Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, for another Data-Fifa friendly. The national team has its last training session this Monday and may have news in the starting lineup for the next match.
The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium

The Brazil vs Senegal match will be played at the stadium Jose Alvalade, Portugal with a capacity of 50.095 people.
