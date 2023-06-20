Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Brazil vs Senegal live on TV & Online?
What time is Brazil vs Senegal match for Friendly match 2023
Bósnia e Herzegovina: Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV
Brasil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo
Kosovo: Arena Sport 1P
Montenegro: Arena Sport 1P
North Macedonia: Arena Sport 1P
Senegal: RTS 1
Sérvia: Arena Sport 1P
Probable Senegal lineup
Probable Brazil lineup
Speak, Ramon Menezes! - Brazil manager
“Wearing the shirt of the national team... there's no way to explain it. It is a pleasure, a great satisfaction. – First, I thank God for the opportunity, President Ednaldo Rodrigues, for the opportunity. To the players too, for having welcomed me. Our relationship is growing. I have the opportunity to work with new players, a strong, experienced team. I'm happy with the win."
"I said that this was our main objective, not only to win, but to play well. Joelinton and Ayrton debuted very well, they played a great game. Joelinton confirmed everything we expected from this athlete. He is a very strong athlete, who can make a contribution very big for the Brazilian national team in the defensive and offensive phase, and Ayrton is having a great time at Flamengo, he demonstrated that today in the Brazilian national team".
"I found out inside the locker room. Rodrigo (Paiva, press officer) passed it on to all of us. It's a shame this happened, the event was all about racism. There has to be enough. We found out after the game. The event was all related to that. With racism there is no game. Everyone was very upset. There has to be enough about that. No (they considered abandoning the game). We found out after the game".
"I was rooting for it to happen, all of us. Vinicius says a lot about being Brazilian. He's a sensational, spectacular guy. I'm having the privilege of working with him these days, he has a posture. He's a young man who is living all of that, but he never gives up and shows what it's like to be Brazilian. We root for him a lot. It's good to have scored the goal and the plays he makes. He's one of the best players in world football".
"It's a source of pride, of satisfaction, serving the national team. I'm here for the second preparation, I've already been with these athletes there in Morocco, and here again. We had a very good week. As always, I was very well received by the athletes, everyone saw the five trainings, and my relationship has been great. Everyone knows my function and my role".
