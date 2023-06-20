Germany vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Germany vs Colombia Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Germany vs Colombia live, as well as the latest information from Veltins-Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Germany vs Colombia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Final statements in Germany
Hansi Flick: "It's disappointing result. We were too erratic in the first half. We improved after the break, but we have to be more incisive. We need results now. We need to have more conviction. It's a tricky period for us, but we'll bounce back."
Last start used by Colombia
Roster: Álvaro Montero; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumi, Andrés Salazar; Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jorge Carrascal; Diego Valoyes, Rafael Santos Borre, Luis Díaz.
Coach: Néstor Lorenzo.
Last start used by Germany
Roster: Marc Andre Ter Stegen; Thilo Kehrer, Malick Thiaw, Antonio Rudiger; Jonas Hofmann, Emere Can, Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Henrichs; Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.
Coach: Hansi Flick.
Images from Colombia's last training session
Everything ready to face Germany.
📸 ¡𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝘀! 😆— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 19, 2023
Todo👌 para enfrentar mañana a 🇩🇪 en el último partido de esta Fecha FIFA#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/XpvDmJbz41
How to watch Germany vs Colombia match live on TV and online?
The Germany vs Colombia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Germany vs Colombia?
This is the kick-off time for the Germany vs Colombia match on June 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. -
Chile: 14:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Caracol TV, RCN TV.
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. -
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. -
Peru: 13:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs. -
Key player in Colombia
One of the players to take into account in Colombia is Jorge Carrascal, the 25 year old offensive midfielder, is currently playing for CSKA Moscow Club of Russia and in his most recent matches with the Colombian National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against South Korea.
Key player in Germany
One of the most outstanding players in Germany is Niclas Füllkrug, the 30 year old center forward is currently playing for Werder Bremen Club of Germany and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Ukraine.
History Germany vs Colombia
In total, both teams have met four times, the record is dominated by Germany with two victories, there have been two draws and Colombia has not won any match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Germany with 10 goals to Colombia's 5.
Actuality - Colombia
Colombia had a bad performance in the last competition it played, the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After playing 18 matches, it finished in sixth place in the standings with 23 points, as a result of five wins, eight draws and five defeats, scoring 20 goals, but conceding 19, for a goal difference of +1.
Colombia 2 - 0 Paraguay
- Last five matches
United States 0 - 0 Colombia
South Korea 2 - 2 Colombia
Japan 1 - 2 Colombia
Colombia 1 - 0 Iraq
Actuality - Germany
Germany had a bad performance at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as after playing three matches, they finished third in the group standings with four points, after winning one match, drawing one and losing one. They also scored six goals, but conceded five, for a goal difference of +1.
Costa Rica 2 - 4 Germany
- Last five matches
Costa Rica 2 - 4 Germany
Germany 2 - 0 Peru
Germany 2 - 3 Belgium
Germany 3 - 3 Ukraine
Poland 1 - 0 Germany
The match will be played at the Veltins-Arena Stadium
The match between Germany and Colombia will take place at the Veltins-Arena Stadium in the city of Gelsenkirchen (Germany), where the Club Fußball-Club Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e. V. plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2001 and has a capacity for approximately 63,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Germany vs Colombia, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
