Bosnia vs Luxembourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO Qualifiers Match

Follow here Bosnia vs Luxembourg Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the EURO Qualifiers is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Bosnia vs Luxembourg live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Last lineup Luxembourg
Moris, Chanot, Gerson, Olesen, Pinto, Bohnert, Martins, Barreiro, Sanches, Rodrigues, Sinani
Last lineup Bosnia
Sehic; Ahmedhodzic, Milicevic, Sanicanin; Dedic, Hadziahmetovic, Tahirovic, Krunic, Gazibegovic; Prevljak, Demirovic.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg will be Gal Leibovitz; Rostislav Talis first line; Omer Barbiro, second line; Nael Odeh, fourth assistant.
How does Luxembourg arrive?
On the other hand, the Luxembourg national team is not having a good qualifying campaign in these first three rounds. Currently, they are one position above Bosnia (third place) with a balance of 4 points from 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. If they want to maintain their aspirations of qualifying for the next edition of the EURO, they will have to get at least a point today in their visit to Bosnia.
How does the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive?
The selection of Bosnia is not going well in their group J since they are in the middle of their group with 3 points product of one victory after three games played, being placed in position 4 of 6, so today they need to step on the accelerator and take advantage of the locality to get a favorable result that will make them climb positions. In their most recent match, the Bosnian team suffered a 3-0 defeat with a landslide against Portugal in their visit to Lisbon.
EURO Qualifiers 2024
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused because the season has finished and, in this Tuesday noon, we will have a quite striking match corresponding to the qualifiers of the EURO in its day 4 between two great selections. The Bilino Polje stadium will witness this clash between the national team of Bosnia Herzegovina and the national team of Luxembourg. Both teams will want to continue with the good streak this year, as both share the group J and are struggling to climb steps in their sector towards Euro 2024 so they will seek to stay in the best shape and arrive with confidence to their other matches. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory or the visitors?
The match will be played at the Stadium King Baudouin
The match between Bosnia - Luxembourg will be played at the Bilino Polje stadium, in Zenica, Bosnia. Kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
