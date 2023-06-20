Iceland vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Iceland vs Portugal match live?
What time is Iceland vs Portugal match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: SporTV 3
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com
Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Speak up, Roberto Martínez!
The game without the ball was an effort of the collective, which deserved this victory. Now we need to be together, learn and play matches like this to continue to grow. Our big advantage is that we have a locker room with plenty of possibilities. It is important that we adapt and never be complicated in our preparation. I think that today every player played for the team. I am very satisfied with their conduct and effort. Then we need to improve a lot in the direction of the game. Today, we lost the ball in areas where we shouldn't have and gave Bosnia opportunities to counter-attack.
Every game has its difficulties, but I am very happy, because yesterday's training had a lot of energy. With 25 players and playing 72 hours later, it is important to have the strength of the group. The locker room is in a moment and I have a positive feeling after the game with Bosnia.
The spirit, the commitment, our values as people who are proud to play for Portugal is essential. Then there are technical and tactical issues that are also important. I saw a team with a good display against Bosnia, spectacular without the ball and we have to keep growing. The spirit in the locker room is very good".
Probable lineup for Portugal
Probable lineup for Iceland
Quinas Selection
Vikings
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!