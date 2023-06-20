Iceland vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game
How and where to watch the Iceland vs Portugal match live?

If you want to watch the game Iceland vs Portugal live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Iceland vs Portugal match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Iceland vs Portugal of 20th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: SporTV 3

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com

Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

Speak up, Roberto Martínez!

"It was a typical June stage encounter, in which there is immense mental fatigue. The players were physically at a high level, but it was a difficult game, against a team with very clear ideas, a very direct style and players like Pjanić or Dzeko. We knew that Bosnia presents a lot of quality.

The game without the ball was an effort of the collective, which deserved this victory. Now we need to be together, learn and play matches like this to continue to grow. Our big advantage is that we have a locker room with plenty of possibilities. It is important that we adapt and never be complicated in our preparation. I think that today every player played for the team. I am very satisfied with their conduct and effort. Then we need to improve a lot in the direction of the game. Today, we lost the ball in areas where we shouldn't have and gave Bosnia opportunities to counter-attack.

Every game has its difficulties, but I am very happy, because yesterday's training had a lot of energy. With 25 players and playing 72 hours later, it is important to have the strength of the group. The locker room is in a moment and I have a positive feeling after the game with Bosnia.

The spirit, the commitment, our values as people who are proud to play for Portugal is essential. Then there are technical and tactical issues that are also important. I saw a team with a good display against Bosnia, spectacular without the ball and we have to keep growing. The spirit in the locker room is very good".

Probable lineup for Portugal

Diogo Costa; António Silva, Rúben Dias, Danilo Pereira; João Cancelo, Raphaël Guerreiro, João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva. 
Probable lineup for Iceland

Rúnarsson; Magnússon, Ingason, Pálsson, Sampsted; Fridriksson, Willumsson, Gudmúndsson; Thorsteinssson, Finnbogasson, Gudmundsson.
Quinas Selection

With a 100% record, the only one in group J, Portugal is first with nine points. The Seleção das Quinas thrashed in the first two rounds: Liechtenstein, 4-0, and Luxembourg, by 6-0, and then won with ease against Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-0.
Vikings

Iceland is in fifth place in group J with three points. The Vikings, with a 33% record, have two losses and one win.
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Photo: Uefa
Eye on the game

Iceland vs Portugal live this Tuesday (20), at the Laugardalsvöllur at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Iceland vs Portugal Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
