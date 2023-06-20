Estonia vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Estonia vs Belgium on Matchday 4 of UEFA EURO 2024 Qualification.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Estonia vs Belgium live on Matchday 4 of Euro 2024 Qualification, as well as the latest news from Le Coq Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Belgium's final line-up
1. Thibaut Courtois, 4. Wout Faes, 3.Arthur Theate, 6.Leander Dendoncker, 18. Orel Mangala, 7. Jeremy Doku, 8. Youri Tielemans, 21. Timothy Castagne, 16. Dodi Lukebakio, 10. Romelu Lukaku, 11. DT: Domenico Tedesco. This was the last line-up used by the Italian tactician against Austria, a game they drew 1-1.
Estonia's final line-up
12. Karl Hein, 18. Karol Mets, 6. Rasmus Peetson, 4. Mattias Kait, 17. Martin Miller, 3. Marco Lukka, 19. Vlasiy Sinyavsky, 14. Konstantin Vassilej, 2. Marten Kuusk, 15. Rauno Sappinen, 8. DT: Thomas Haberli. This was the last line-up used by Estonia in their last match against Azarbaiyan, a one-goal draw.
Where and how to watch Estonia vs Belgium live on Match day 4 of Euro 2024 Qualification
Estonia vs Belgium match will be televised on Sky Sports channel.
Estonia vs Belgium can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match Estonia vs Belgium live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Estonia vs Belgium match day 4 of the Euro 2024 qualifier?
This is the kick-off time for the Estonia vs Belgium match on 20 June 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 14:45
Colombia: 14:45
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 21:45 hours
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 13:45 hours
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 15:45 hours
Japan: 00:45 hoursSouth Korea 00:45 hours
India: 01:45
Nigeria: 01:45
South Africa: 01:45
Australia: 04:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:45
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be John Beaton, who with his experience will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion, a match that will undoubtedly be full of friction, with two teams that always fight with great intensity for the ball, this referee has already been involved in this Euro 2024 qualification, and he already knows what it is like to be a centre-back in a high intensity match like tomorrow's game.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match which promises to be one of the best with very important world stars on the pitch.
Background
The record is clearly in favour of Belgium as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 0 draws, 4 wins for Belgium and Estonia has never been able to defeat the 4th best team in the world in an official match, so tomorrow the visiting team will come out as clear favourites to take the 3 points.
How is Belgium getting there?
The selection of Belgium comes from a surprising draw against Austria 1-1 and let go 2 very valuable points and lose the possible overall leadership of the group, is currently in second place with 4 points and a record of 1 game won, 1 draw and 0 defeats, will seek against Estonia to achieve the 3 points that can bring them back to the lead who currently has Austria with 7 points, will have their best players available for this match that promises to be very exciting, full of goals and emotions, in this way both teams arrive at tomorrow's match.
How does Estonia get there?
The Estonian national team comes from a one-goal draw against Azerbaijan, a match that had a lot of shots on goal but in the end they had to share the points in group F, they are in 4th position with 1 point and a record of 0 games won, one draw and one defeat, they will be looking to get points against one of the most difficult countries like Belgium.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Estonia vs Belgium in the EURO 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the Le Coq Arena, kick-off at 12.45pm.