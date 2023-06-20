Montenegro vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Montenegro vs Czech Republic in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montenegro vs Czech Republic match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Montenegro vs Czech Republic match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Montenegro vs Czech Republic of June 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how Montenegro vs. Czech Republic and live stream
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Montenegro vs Czech Republic on streaming, it will not be broadcast.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Montenegro player
Montenegro striker, 23 year old Nikola Krstović has been performing well, the striker has played his 27th game in his home league, 27 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 18 goals in the Slovak league and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Slovak league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he has already scored 1 goal in 3 matches.
Watch out for this Czech Republic player
Czech Republic striker, 25 year old Václav Černý has been performing well, the striker has played his 36th game in his local league, 36 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in the Dutch league and 13 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he has already scored 2 goals in 2 games.
How is Montenegro doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Bulgaria, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Montenegro 0 - 0 Hungary, June 17, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Montenegro 0 - 2 Serbia, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Bulgaria 0 - 1 Montenegro, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Slovenia 1 - 0 Montenegro, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Montenegro 2 - 2 Slovakia, Nov. 17, 2022, International friendly matches
How is Czech Republic coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Faroe Islands, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Faroe Islands 0 - 3 Czech Republic, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Moldova 0 - 0 Czech Republic, Mar. 27, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Czech Republic 3 - 1 Poland, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualification
Turkey 2 - 1 Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022, International Friendlies
Czech Republic 5 - 0 Faroe Islands, Nov. 16, 2022, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Montenegro vs Czech Republic, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the Podgorica City Stadium, at 12:00.