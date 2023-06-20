Scotland vs Georgia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Scotland vs Georgia in a Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Scotland vs Georgia match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Scotland vs Georgia match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Scotland vs Georgia of June 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how Scotland vs Georgia and live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN and Fox Sports 1.
If you want to watch Scotland vs Georgia in streaming, it will be broadcast on streaming service Vix+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App-
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Scotland
Scotland striker, Lyndon Dykes 27 years old has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-ninth game in his local league, 39 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Scottish league and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he already scored 1 goal and 3 assists in 3 games.
Watch out for this player from Georgia
Georgia striker, 22 year old Georges Mikautadze has been performing well, the striker has played his 37th game in his local league, 37 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 23 goals in the French league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 2 games of this tournament he has already scored 2 goals.
How is Scotland coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Cyprus, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Norway 1 - 2 Scotland, June 17, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Scotland 2 - 0 Spain, Mar. 28, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Scotland 3 - 0 Cyprus, Mar. 25, 2023, Euro Cup Qualification
Turkey 2 - 1 Scotland, Nov. 16, 2022, International Friendlies
Ukraine 0 - 0 Scotland, Sep. 27, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Georgia doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-1 against Mongolia, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cyprus 1 - 2 Georgia, June 17, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Georgia 1 - 1 Norway, Mar. 28, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Georgia 6 - 1 Mongolia, Mar. 25, 2023, International Friendlies
Morocco 3 - 0 Georgia, Nov. 17, 2022, International Friendlies
Gibraltar 1 - 2 Georgia, Sep. 26, 2022, UEFA Nations League
