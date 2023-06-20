Uruguay vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Uruguay vs Cuba live stream.
Where and how to watch Uruguay vs Cuba live online
Uruguay vs Cuba can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Uruguay vs. Cuba match corresponding to the friendly match of the FIFA World Cup?
Argentina: 19:30 hours
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.
Brazil: 7:30 p.m.
Chile: 7:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 7:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 5:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.
Japan: 6:30 p.m.
India: 4:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:30 p.m.
South Africa: 5:30 p.m.
Statements Uruguay
"The answer to the concept of failure was given much better than me by an NBA player a few days ago. In any case, what I can tell you is that, taken from those parameters, I am much closer to failure."
"I assume myself closer to failure than success. The word failure is like grabbing a pin and pricking someone who can succeed or fail. Some people measure success or failure by looking at the position in the table, and there are others of us who measure it differently, because other factors influence it."
"There are colleagues who have been with me for many years and will continue to be close to me, and some members of the coaching staff that I prefer to be nationals, Uruguayans, because they will help me to connect more easily with the things of a country that are necessary to know. I have spoken with Diego Alonso".
"In the world of soccer there are 20 great teams and I didn't manage any of them, nor was I offered them. How could I be one of the world's great coaches and never manage one. I am not one of the world's great coaches and this indisputable rule verifies it. Human beings want to be loved, there is no human being who does not struggle to arouse affection. In soccer, this is achieved by installing unforgettable memories in the collective memory and the only way is by winning".
"I haven't spoken to the referents yet (Suarez, Cavani, Muslera). I think it is appropriate to establish a dialogue, listen to each other and then the inevitable task of deciding whether it is necessary to do so, in one direction or the other. I don't have a previous decision established".
