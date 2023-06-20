Uruguay vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

8:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Uruguay vs Cuba live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Uruguay vs Cuba live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Centenario. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Uruguay vs Cuba live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Uruguay vs Cuba can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Uruguay vs. Cuba match corresponding to the friendly match of the FIFA World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Uruguay vs Cuba match on June 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 19:30 hours

Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.

Brazil: 7:30 p.m.

Chile: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

Spain: 3:30 p.m.

United States: 7:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

Peru: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.

Japan: 6:30 p.m.

India: 4:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:30 p.m.

South Africa: 5:30 p.m.

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Statements Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa spoke before this duel: "I followed the Uruguayan coaches. A lot of emphasis was put on Lasarte, for me he is a gentleman. I don't think he said anything rash. One day Lasarte was managing Real Sociedad and I don't know if I had any chance of succeeding him later and I went to see a match in San Sebastian and afterwards I always reproached myself for that behavior. And he never reproached me for it. He always seemed to me a very correct guy. What he said does not deserve any reproach nor what any of the other Uruguayan coaches said, it seems very legitimate to me. There are so many Uruguayans coaching outside Uruguay that it seems to me that nothing is in question. They are a mixture of feelings, of belonging to one's own country, which seems to me to be very justified".

"The answer to the concept of failure was given much better than me by an NBA player a few days ago. In any case, what I can tell you is that, taken from those parameters, I am much closer to failure."

"I assume myself closer to failure than success. The word failure is like grabbing a pin and pricking someone who can succeed or fail. Some people measure success or failure by looking at the position in the table, and there are others of us who measure it differently, because other factors influence it."

"There are colleagues who have been with me for many years and will continue to be close to me, and some members of the coaching staff that I prefer to be nationals, Uruguayans, because they will help me to connect more easily with the things of a country that are necessary to know. I have spoken with Diego Alonso".

"In the world of soccer there are 20 great teams and I didn't manage any of them, nor was I offered them. How could I be one of the world's great coaches and never manage one. I am not one of the world's great coaches and this indisputable rule verifies it. Human beings want to be loved, there is no human being who does not struggle to arouse affection. In soccer, this is achieved by installing unforgettable memories in the collective memory and the only way is by winning".

"I haven't spoken to the referents yet (Suarez, Cavani, Muslera). I think it is appropriate to establish a dialogue, listen to each other and then the inevitable task of deciding whether it is necessary to do so, in one direction or the other. I don't have a previous decision established".

7:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Cuba coming along?

Cuba lost to Chile in their last preparation match, and will be looking for a victory against Uruguay and an important victory ahead of the start of the Gold Cup.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Uruguay coming?

Uruguay arrives to this match after defeating Nicaragua in another friendly match, four goals to one, the team will be looking for more victories in order to continue with its preparation.

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The Uruguay vs Cuba match will be played at the Centenario Stadium.

The Uruguay vs Cuba match will be played at the Centenario Stadium, located in Montevideo, Uruguay. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Uruguay vs Cuba match, corresponding to the friendly match for FIFA. The match will take place at the Estadio Centenario at 19:30.
