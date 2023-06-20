Uzbekistan vs Iran LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final CAFA Nations Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Uzbekistan vs Iran match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 5:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 9:30 a.m. PT
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 8:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:30 a.m.
South Africa: 9:30 a.m.
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 0930 hours
Watch out for this player in Iran
Medhdi Taremi has scored two hat tricks in the two matches he has played in this competition. Six goals in two matches make him the top scorer of the tournament. He has also had time to rest, playing 54 minutes in the first match and 74 minutes in the second. He has 12 goals in the last six matches he has played. The 30-year-old player, who plays for Porto, has played 51 matches for the Portuguese team this season 2022/23, scoring 31 goals and providing 11 assists. With the Iranian national team, he has scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 67 matches.
Watch this player in Uzbekistan
Eldor Shomurodov, a 27-year-old striker, who is owned by AS Roma, but this season has been on loan at Spezia. He missed his national team's first match in this tournament, as he had to play in the relegation Playoffs where his club was eventually relegated to Serie B. In the two matches he has played in the CAFA Nations Cup. This season he has played 16 matches with Spezia and eight with Roma where he has scored two goals and provided two assists. While with the Uzbekistan National Team he has played 64 matches with a total of 36 goals and three assists.
How does Iran arrive?
The Iranian national team closed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a victory over Wales, but defeats against England and the United States left them out of the round of 16. They finished third in Group B with only three points. Before reaching this tournament, they played two friendly matches this year 2023, where they drew 1-1 against Russia and defeated Kenya 2-1. In this tournament they have only played two matches in a group of three teams. In their two group matches they defeated Afghanistan (6-1) and Kyrgyzstan (1-5). They have gone through as leaders of group B with six points, 11 goals scored and two conceded;
How does Uzbekistan arrive?
The Uzbekistan national team ended 2022 by qualifying for the Asian Cup by finishing first in the group with nine points and without conceding a single goal. They have since played six friendlies, winning three, drawing two and losing only one. In this CAF Nations Cup, they started by beating Oman 3-0, in their next match they defeated Turkmenistan 0-2, and then they sealed their ticket to the final by beating Tajikistan 5-1. They finished first in Group A with nine points, 10 goals scored and only one goal conceded.
Background
12 clashes between Uzbekistan and Iran with a balance in favor of the latter, which has won 10 times, one victory for Uzbekistan and the other match ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2020 in a friendly match that ended 1-2 in favor of the Iranian team. Since 2017, when they met in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, they had not faced each other in an official match;
The Stadium
The match will be played at Milliy Stadium, a stadium located in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It was inaugurated in 2012 and has a capacity for 34,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Uzbekistan and Iran to meet in the CAFA Nations Cup Final
Uzbekistan vs Iran in CAFA Nations Cup Final
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.