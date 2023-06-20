Japan vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly
Photo: Disclosure/Peru

Speak up, Hajime Moriyasu!

“We're going into the game the same way we played against El Salvador. We will make the final decisions based on today's training, but we will significantly change the players before the game," he said.

“As a team, we started activities with the objective of 'let's fight for two consecutive victories in June'. I want to fight with all my might," he declared.

“There are many combinations in terms of the system and combination of people. Hopefully tomorrow's game will give us more options. The player base is not just one team, but two, three, etc. I want to be able to make the best selection for every match and tournament. Of course we have to look at the competition in each position, but we have as many players as possible with the same ability in each position. I want to be ready for anything," he said.

“I always asked all players to have the special part of a position, but also the versatile part. I want them to be able to work in other locations. If it's just two friendlies, it's fine to play only one position, but when you think of seven or eight games in the Asian Cup or the World Cup, you have a limited number of players. When unexpected things happen, if I have players in more than one position, I can respond to unexpected things."

“I think he is gaining more confidence by scoring more goals. As you produce results, other players will recognize your form and become more motivated. I feel the players are trying to show their good qualities."

Summoned from Japan!

Goalkeepers: Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Kosuke Nakamura (Portimonense, Portugal), Keisuke Osako (Sanfrecce Hiroshima);

Defenders: Shogo Taniguchi (Al-Rayyan, Qatar), Kou Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany), Ryoya Morishita (Nagoya Grampus), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart, Germany), Ayum Seko (Grasshopper, Switzerland) a), Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands);

Midfielders and forwards: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart, Germany), Junya Ito (Reims, France), Takuma Asano (Bochum, Germany), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic, Scotland), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Hayao Watanabe (Grasshopper, Switzerland), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Yuki Soma (Casa Pia, Portugal), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton, England), Daizen Maeda (Celtic, Scotland) , Ritsu Doan (Freiburg, Germany), Ayase Ueda (Brugge, Belgium), Takumu Kawamura (Sanfrece Hiroshima), Keito Nakamura (Lask Linz, Austria), Takefusa Kugo (Real Sociedad, Spain), Sota Kawasaki (Kyoto Sanga).

How does Japan arrive?

Japan arrives for the duel with a victory against El Salvador by 6 to 0, recovering from the defeat by 2 to 1 to Colombia in the last friendly.
Open quotes!

“The attitude of Gallese and Lapadula towards Guerrero shows me that this shield is in place. above any name, any ego, the truth is; that as technical director first, it moves me and makes me proud. I'm super grateful because it could happen on some other team that's really good. This is a reason for conflict and here they were very natural, trying to be empathetic and putting the team above everything else”, said the Peruvian coach.

“We approach the games thinking about the rival and strengthening ourselves as a team. Then, with additions and subtractions, we drew conclusions for the following games”, he added.

“Glad to be here and share with my colleagues again. Always in a good mood and very dedicated when it comes to learning. work. You have to stay that way and wait for the day of the game to play, which is very difficult. what I want most", said the national striker.

Likewise, he highlighted the constant dialogue with the entire technical commission of LaBicolor led by Juan Reynoso. “Everything goes very well with the members of the technical commission.  ;I feel very happy and now it's time for me. keep working because a very beautiful game is coming on Friday”, he concluded.

Summoned from Peru!

Goleiros: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City, Estados Unidos), Carlos Cáceda (Melgar), José Carvallo (Universitario);

Defensores: Marcos López (Feyenoord, Holanda), Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima), Luis Abram (Atlanta United, Estados Unidos), Luis Advíncula (Boca Juniors, Argentina), Anderson Santamaria (Atlas, México), Miguel Trauco (San Jose Earthquakes, Estados Unidos), Jhilmar Lora (Sporting Cristal), Alexander Callens (Girona, Espanha), Miguel Araujo (Emmen, Holanda);

Meias: Sergio Pena (Malmo, Suécia), Christian Cueva (Alianza Lima), Jesús Castillo (Sporting Cristal), Edison Flores (Atlas, México), Andy Polo (Universitario), Pedro Aquino (Club América), Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City, Estados Unidos), Yoshimar Yotún (Sporting Cristal), Christofer Gonzalez (Al Adalh, Arábia Saudita);

Atacantes: Alex Valera (Universitario), Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari, Itália), Bryan Reyna (Alianza Lima), Paolo Guerrero (Racing Club, Argentino).


 

How does Peru arrive?

Peru arrives for the game with a victory in the last friendly against South Korea, away from home by 1-0. Overall, in the last 10 duels, the Peruvian team has six wins, three ;s defeats and only one draw, against Morocco.
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar.

These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.

The game will be played at Suita City Football Stadium

The Japão x Peru game will be played at Suita City Football Stadium, with a capacity of 40.000 people.
