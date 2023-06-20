South Korea vs El Salvador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch South Korea vs El Salvador Live Score Here
“Son Heung-min’s role is unique. more than just scoring on the field. “Four players made their debuts in the first match against Peru, and advice from an experienced player like Son Heung-min will be of great help. He welcomed Son Heung-min's return, saying, "I'm happy to be back because he's so good." exemplary and leads the team on and off the field."
“The game against Peru was completely lost in a one-on-one fight until the end of the season. the 30 minutes of the first half. He scored the first goal and played a chased game", he said. "At tomorrow’s game, I told the players not to lose in the yard. Be stronger and win in all competitive situations. Also, there were difficulties in the last game because the defensive line was all changed, but it's good. It is important to match the breath of the players as quickly as possible.”
“I am happy to come to Daejeon. Fans are feeling the heat from Ulsan and Seoul in March and Busan and Daejeon in June. Because it is the process of continuing the challenge towards the; Asian Cup, the resolution is different. As much as I prepared a lot, I want to show the fans a game that I will definitely win tomorrow”.
"I sat on the bench and watched the national team play for the first time in a while, but the first half we didn’t manage to go out the way we wanted to," he said. Believe in the ability But the important thing is; players to do it on the field. The game against Peru must have been a great lesson (for the players),'' commented Tottenham player Son.
“I know how important it is to do this. this game. In September, we have an evaluation match in Europe and I hope we leave in good spirits before that. In addition, the players know that the first victory means a lot to the coach", he said. "We are preparing well in a positive environment. I hope I can play a fun game and a winning game.”
Defenders: Park Ji-soo (Portimonense, Portugal) Kim Joo-seong (FC Seoul) Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka, Japan) Ahn Hyun-beom (Jeju United) Kim Jin-soo (Jeonbuk Hyundai) Lee Gi-je (Suwon Samsung) Seol Young-woo (Ulsan Hyundai);
Socks: Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan, China) Hyun-seok Hong (KAA Gent, Belgium) Doo-jae Won (Sangmu Kim) In-beom Hwang (Olympiacos, Greece) Jae- Seong Lee (Mainz, Germany) Yong-woo Park (Ulsan Hyundai) Kang-in Lee (Mallorca, Spain) Heung-min Son (Spain) Tottenham, England) Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton, England) Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul);
Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (FC Seoul), Cho Kyu-seong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Oh Hyun-kyu (Celtic, Scotland).
How do you get to South Korea?
“The game against Japan was difficult because in three minutes we were 2-0 down with a man down, very difficult to play the way we wanted to play, everything changed because of the red card, so it was difficult for us. try to do something, react positively, we tried with 10 men, but Japan is the best. It's one of the best teams in the world, so it was tough for us. what happened to Japan will not happen to South Korea. They are different teams, they have some differences in their styles, but we hope that tomorrow we will be able to meet. Let's be ready to play and be competitive against South Korea", he said.
“Son plays in the best league in the world, he is the best player in the world. probably one of the best strikers in the world. I don’t know if he will play tomorrow, but overall South Korea has a strong team in every line and every position”, he praised.
Defensores: Roberto Domínguez (FAS), Eriq Zavaleta (LA Galaxy, Estados Unidos), Erick Cabalceta (LDA), Ronald Rodríguez (Águila), Alexander Roldán (Seattle Sounders, Estados Unidos), Walter Pineda (Águila), Bryan Tamacas (Oakland Roots, Estados Unidos), William Canales (Alianza);
Meias: Narciso Orellana (Alianza), Christian Martínez (San Carlos), Brayan Landaverde (FAS), Harold Osorio (Chicago Fire, Estados Unidos), Melvin Cartagena (Águila), Leonardo Menjívar (Chalatenango), Jairo Henríquez (Switchbacks);
Atacantes: Joshua Pérez (Montevarchi), Mayer Gil (Alianza Petrolera), Kevin Reyes (FAS), Brayan Gil (Tolima, Colômbia), Cristian Gil (FAS).
How do you get to El Salvador?
These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.