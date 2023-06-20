Vietnam vs Syria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Vietnam vs Syria match on TV and in real time?
Direct confrontation:
Considering the available information, Vietnam seems to be in a more favorable position. With a recent history of impressive wins at home and the motivation to achieve good results ahead of future competitions, the Vietnamese team has a more positive prognosis for the clash.
Syria as a visitor
Furthermore, the Syrian team has not won an away game in three games. Coach Héctor Cúper has been struggling to improve both the defensive and offensive performance of the team.
Vietnam at home
Syria
These matches have served as preparation for both the Asian Cup, which will begin in January 2024, and the World Cup 2026. Syria recently beat Thailand 3-1 at home, but ended up losing to Bahrain 1-0 as a visitor.
VIETNAM:
However, after a 2-2 draw at home in the first match, Vietnam lost 1-0 in the return match as an away team, ending their participation in the competition as runners-up. Since then, the Vietnamese team has only played again this June, winning 1-0 at home against Hong Kong.
TIME AND PLACE!
Vietnam demonstrated a good performance in friendly matches held in the second half of last year, obtaining five consecutive victories. These matches were part of the preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, in which Vietnam excelled and reached the final, facing Thailand.
On the other hand, Syria has been playing friendly matches since their elimination in the Asian World Cup qualifiers. In the eight friendly matches played since then, the Syrian team obtained only one victory and suffered losses in the other seven matches.
The ball is rolling for Vietnam vs. Syria at 09:30 ET at the Thien Truong Stadium, located in Nam Dinh, Vietnam.
Friendly match
Date: June 20, 2023
Time: 08:30 (ET)
Venue: Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh, Vietnam
Broadcast: No broadcast to Brazil