Vietnam vs Syria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly
7:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Vietnam vs Syria match on TV and in real time?

Vietnam vs Syria
Friendly match

Date: June 20, 2023

Time: 08:30 (ET)

Venue: Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh, Vietnam

Broadcast: No broadcast to Brazil

7:50 PMan hour ago

When is the Vietnam vs Syria match how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Vietnam vs. Syria will start at 09h30 local time, being played at the Thien Truong Stadium, located in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, in a preparatory friendly match. The match will not be televised in Brazil. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
7:45 PM2 hours ago

Direct confrontation:

In the last three head-to-heads between the teams, there has been a draw and a win for each side. In the last meeting, which took place in May 2016, Vietnam emerged 2-0 victorious playing at home.

Considering the available information, Vietnam seems to be in a more favorable position. With a recent history of impressive wins at home and the motivation to achieve good results ahead of future competitions, the Vietnamese team has a more positive prognosis for the clash.

7:40 PM2 hours ago

Not much change...

Under coach Philippe Troussier, Vietnam have been getting positive results and are looking to capitalize on the current good momentum. Thus, it is likely that the team will maintain a lineup without many changes from the last AFF Championship match. Vietnam usually adopts a 5-3-2 tactical system, seeking to strengthen their defense and create opportunities for attack.
7:35 PM2 hours ago

Syria as a visitor

When we look at Syria's recent performance in away games, it is evident that they have won only one of their last ten matches, drawn one and lost eight.

Furthermore, the Syrian team has not won an away game in three games. Coach Héctor Cúper has been struggling to improve both the defensive and offensive performance of the team.

7:30 PM2 hours ago

Vietnam at home

In the last ten home games, Vietnam has won an impressive nine and drawn one, demonstrating a dominant performance on their own soil.
7:25 PM2 hours ago

Syria

On the other hand, Syria has been playing friendly matches since their elimination in the Asian World Cup qualifiers. In the eight friendly matches played since then, the Syrian team has achieved only one victory and has suffered losses in the other seven matches.

These matches have served as preparation for both the Asian Cup, which will begin in January 2024, and the World Cup 2026. Syria recently beat Thailand 3-1 at home, but ended up losing to Bahrain 1-0 as a visitor.

7:20 PM2 hours ago

VIETNAM:

Vietnam demonstrated a good performance in friendly matches held in the second half of last year, winning five matches in a row. These matches were part of the preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, in which Vietnam excelled and reached the final, facing Thailand.

However, after a 2-2 draw at home in the first match, Vietnam lost 1-0 in the return match as an away team, ending their participation in the competition as runners-up. Since then, the Vietnamese team has only played again this June, winning 1-0 at home against Hong Kong.

7:15 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Vietnam and Syria is an International Friendly match for the 2023 Fifa Date.

The ball is rolling for Vietnam vs. Syria at 09:30 ET at the Thien Truong Stadium, located in Nam Dinh, Vietnam.

7:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Vietnam vs Syria live score

Hello soccer lovers! Now it's time for the third and International Friendly between teams from Asia and the Middle East: Vietnam versus Syria. Both teams are preparing for future competitions, such as the 2026 World Cup and the Asian Cup. This match promises to be a crucial test of each team's performance. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
