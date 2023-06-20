Moldova vs Poland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Moldovan Cast:
Goalkeepers : Dumitru Celeadnic, Cristian Avram, Dorian Răilean, Alexei Koșelev, Victor Străistari
Defenders : Mihail Ștefan, Victor Mudrac, Veaceslav Posmac, Artur Crăciun, Ion Jardan, Sergiu Plătică
Ioan-Călin Revenco, Oleg Reabciuk, Denis Marandici, Daniel Dumbrăvanu, Vladislav Baboglo
Midfielders : Alexandr Belousov, Cristian Dros, Serafim Cojocari, Nichita Moțpan, Mihail Caimacov, Victor Stînă, Victor Bogaciuc, Vadim Rață (captain), Artur Ioniță< /div>
Forwards : Ion Nicolaescu, Vitalie Damașcan, Maxim Cojocaru, Marius Iosipoi, Virgiliu Postolachi
Poland Cast:
Goalkeepers : Wojciech Szczęsny, Łukasz Skorupski, Bartłomiej Drągowski
Defenders : Przemysław Wiśniewski, Mateusz Wieteska, Tomasz Kędziora, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszyński
Midfielders : Krystian Bielik, Karol Linetty, Sebastian Szymański, Jakub Kamiński, Michał Skóraś, Damian Szymański, Przemysław Frankowski, Piotr Zieliński, Nicola Zalewski, Bartosz Slisz, Ben Lederman , Mateusz Łęgowski
Forwards : Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski (captain), Karol Świderski.
Moldova likely!
Dorian Railean; Ioan-Calin Revenco, Artur Craciun, Victor Mudrac, Veaceslav Posmac, Oleg Reabciuk; Nichita Motpan, Vadim Rata, Vladyslav Babohlo; Vitalie Damascan, Ion Nicolaescu.
Moldova arrives for the game with five games without a victory, with three defeats and two draws. The team has two points in the standings of group E and a victory could take Moldova to the G-2.
''In strategic terms, they are opposing games, who has to rule the game is the player. the Polish team. We'll play most of the time in the opposing midfield, what we'll have to do is play in the opponent's midfield. different. We are the ones who have to have more ball, we are the ones who have to find a way to the opposing goal, we are the ones who are going to try to find spaces», said the former Portuguese coach, who did not I wanted to talk about tactical systems. "That 4x3x3 or 5x4x2 are numbers, they don’t exist anymore, only a 5x4x2’ in the table football.''
''We have to look at the Moldovan team with the same respect we look at Germany, which doesn’t mean to be afraid', warned Fernando Santos, who also added: ''The players know that there is no favorites and games have to be won on the field.''
''I know that in recent years, even in games that we won, the style of play of the selection was not particularly offensive and that our football has not been beautiful to see. As a player, what interests me is the result. I think we have the potential to play better, but nothing happens all of a sudden.''
Possible Poland!
Wojciech Szczesny; Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Salamon, Frankowski; Piotr Zielinski, Karol Linetty, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski.
Como chega a Polônia?
Poland beat Germany in the last game and amended two games in a row with victory. In the Euro qualifiers, the team occupies second place with three points, behind only the Czech Republic.
The Moldova vs Poland game will be played at Zimbru Stadium, with a capacity of 10.400 people.
