Faroe Islands vs Albania: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Euro Qualifiers

Tune in here Faroe Islands vs Albania Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Faroe Islands vs Albania match.
What time is Faroe Islands vs Albania match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Faroe Islands vs Albania of 20th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+
Brazil: 3:45PM in Star+
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+
USA (ET): 2:45PM in VIX+
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+
Referee
Chrysovalantis Theouli will referee the match, with Michael Soteriou and Pavlos Georgiou as assistant referees. Agelos Evangelou will be in charge of VAR, with Dimitris Solomou as assistant referee and Menelaos Antoniou as fourth official. The entire team will be referees from Cyprus, with the exception of the VAR captain, who comes from Greece.
Probable Albania
The probable Albania team for the match is: Strakosha, Hysaj, Mihaj, Djimsiti, and Aliji; Asani, Ramadani, Asllani, and Uzuni; Siduku and Cikalleshi.
Probable Faroe Islands
The probable Faroe Islands team for the match is: Lamhauge, Joensen, Faero, G. Vatnhamar and Davidsen; Mikkelsen, S. Vatnhamar, Adreasen and Hendrikkson; Edmundsson and Olsen.
Injurie
Faroe Islands will be at full strength for the match, while Albania will be without the injured Broja, already a long-term absentee, sidelined by a knee ligament injury.
Group E
The Czech Republic leads group E with seven points, four ahead of Poland and just ahead of Albania. Moldova has two points and the Faroe Islands are bottom with just one point. The top two teams qualify for the European Championship after 10 qualifying rounds.
Last Matches: Albania
Albania on the other side comes with two wins and one defeat in the last games. The first victory was in a friendly at home against Armenia, 2-0, with goals by Skuka and Asllani, on November 19, 2022. On March 27, away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Poland, with a goal by Swiderski. And on Saturday (17th), the home win was 2-0 over Moldova, with goals from Asani and Bajrami.
Last Matches: Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands comes into this match with one draw and two defeats in their last games. The draw was 1-1 away to Moldova on March 24, with Mikkelsen opening the scoring and Nicolaescu equalizing for Moldova. On the 27th, in a friendly match, the defeat was 1-0 to North Macedonia, which scored with Miovski. And on Saturday (17), at home, the defeat was 3-0 to the Czech Republic, with goals by Krejci and Cerny (2)..
