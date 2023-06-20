Guadeloupe vs Guyana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Gold Cup Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Guadeloupe vs Guyana live from the 2023 Gold Cup Qualifiers!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Guadeloupe vs Guyana live for the 2023 Gold Cup Qualifiers match, as well as the latest information from Drive Pink Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Guadeloupe vs Guyana online and live from the 2023 Gold Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the Guadeloupe vs Guyana match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 3:30 p.m. on TUDN and Vix+
Spain: 9:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on Star+ and Vix+
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Thierry Ambrose, a must see player!
The KV Oostende striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Guadalupano closed a great season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, where they finished in thirteenth place. In that season, Thierry Ambrose contributed 8 goals and 4 assists in 30 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season, in addition to helping his team get a ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup.
How does Guadeloupe get here?
The Guadeloupe National Team is appearing in this duel of the 2023 Gold Cup Qualifiers with the aim of winning the team a ticket to the top CONCACAF tournament. They will have to get two victories to reach the Gold Cup, the first of these against Antigua and Barbuda and the second against the winner of Guyana vs Grenada. The Caribbean team has a long list with interesting players such as Cédric Avinel, Andreaw Gravillon, Davy Rouyard, Thierry Ambrose, Gregory Gendrey and Matthias Phaeton. Guadeloupe is not a CONCACAF zone powerhouse, but it comes off as the heavy favorite against Antigua and Barbuda and is expected to advance to the next round. Its coach Jocelyn Angloma believes that the team has what it takes to be in the Gold Cup. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever to achieving a ticket.
Elliot Bonds, a must see player!
The Cheltenham midfielder is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to be at the top of League One. Last season he played 32 games, where he scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important part of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season, as well as getting his team to the Gold Cup.
How does Guyana arrive?
The Guyana National Team is appearing in this duel of the 2023 Gold Cup Qualifiers with the aim of winning the team a ticket to the top CONCACAF tournament. They will have to get a win to reach the Gold Cup. The selection has a long list with interesting players such as Elliot Bonds, Liam Gordon, Jonathan Grant, Neil Danns, Marcus Simmons, Callum Harriot and Emery Welshman. Antigua and Barbuda is not a CONCACAF zone powerhouse, but it is expected to battle Guadeloupe and advance to the next round. Its coach Mikele Leigertwood believes that the team has what it takes to advance to the Gold Cup. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever.
Where's the game?
The Drive Pink Stadium located in the city of Miami will host this duel between two teams seeking to get a ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Guadeloupe vs Guyana match, corresponding to the 2023 Gold Cup Qualifiers match. The match will take place at Drive Pink Stadium, at 4:30 p.m. sharp.