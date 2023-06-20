Hungary vs Lithuania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch European Championship Qualifying 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Hungary vs Lithuania Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hungary vs Lithuania European Championship Qualifying.
What time is the Hungary vs Lithuania European Championship Qualifying?
This is the start time of the game Hungary vs Lithuania of June 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 12:45 pm.
Paraguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Lithuania last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Edvinas Gertmonas, Edvinas Girdvainis, Rokas Lekiatas, Markas Beneta, Justas Lasickas, Gvidas Gineitis, Ovidijus Verbickas, Modestas Vorobjovas, Fiodor Cernych, Eligijus Jankauskas and Deividas Sesplaukis.
Hungary last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Denes Dibusz, Willi Orbán, Attila Szalai, Adam Lang, Callum Styles, Adam Nagy, Milos Kerkez, Bendeguz Bolla, Martin Ádám, Dominik Szoboszlai and Roland Sallai.
Lithuanian Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players from Lithuania. The first is the attacker Fiodor Cernych (#10), he plays in the Russian Premier League, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in Tuesday's game. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Eligijus Jankauskas (#23), the 24-year-old who plays in the Lithuanian league is an important player and managed to score in the last match against Greece. The Zalgiris Vilnius player, Ovidijus Verbickas (#18) at his young age is in one of the best football teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Lithuania
Similarly, Lithuania is in group G of the tournament. They are in the fourth position of the group with 1 point after 0 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost. This year they seek to qualify for the Eurocup and for that they must come out winners in Tuesday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against Bulgaria on June 17, 2023, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at S. Darius and S. Gireno Stadium and thus they got their first draw of the tournament.
Hungary Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Hungary's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Lithuania. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (#10), plays for RB Leipzig of the MLS. With his team he has achieved 6 goals and 9 assists in 31 games won. He will be very important for the Eurocup Qualifying Tournament because of his leadership. Midfielder Roland Sallai (#20) is a great player with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 26 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Tuesday. Finally, the AZ Alkmaar player from the Eredivisie, Milos Kerkez (#11) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in the Netherlands and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Lithuania.
Hungary
The Hungarian soccer team is in Group G along with Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, and Lithuania. It is in second place in the group with 4 points after getting 1 win, 1 draw and 0 losses. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and be able to compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so their qualification must be successful in view of their goals. Their last game was against Montenegro on June 17, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 0-0 at Podgorica City Stadium and thus they got their first draw of the tournament.
The stadium
The Puskás Aréna is located in the city of Budapest, Hungary and is one of the newest football stadiums in Hungary. It will host this match, has a capacity of 67,215 spectators, was inaugurated on November 15, 2019, and cost $20 million.