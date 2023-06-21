St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Gold Cup Qualification
Image: Concacaf

9:00 AM37 minutes ago

Tune in here St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana Live Score in 2023 Gold Cup Qualification

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana match for the 2023 Gold Cup Qualification on VAVEL US.
8:55 AM42 minutes ago

What time is St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana match for 2023 Gold Cup Qualification?

This is the start time of the game St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana of June 20th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

8:50 AMan hour ago

Last Games St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana

The record slightly favors French Guiana in the last four matches with two wins to one draw and one loss.

French Guiana 3-1 St. Kitts and Nevis | Concacaf Nations League 2019

St. Kitts and Nevis 2-2 French Guiana | Concacaf Nations League 2019

French Guiana 1-2 Saint Kitts and Nevis | Caribbean Cup 2014

St. Kitts and Nevis 0-3 French Guiana | Caribbean Cup 2012

8:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player French Guiana

A key part of the last victory and to reach the Gold Cup was striker Arnold Abelinti, who scored two goals and hopes to keep it up for the next 90 minutes.
8:40 AMan hour ago

Key player St. Kitts and Nevis

If St. Kitts and Nevis qualified for this round, it was thanks to the performance of goalkeeper Julani Archibaldc, who kept the game close and saved several penalties to be key to the qualification.
Foto: Agencia
8:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup French Guiana

23 Donovan Leon, 14 Grégory Lescot, 6 Kévin Rimane, 4 Albert Ajaiso, 2 Stryker Youssou, 21 Loïc Baal, 8 Zedan Charlec, 10 Ludovic Baal, 5 Thomas Nemouthe, 9 Arnold Abelinti.
8:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup St. Kitts and Nevis

18 Julani Archibaldc, 2 Malique Roberts, 4 Andre Burley, 3 Gerard Williams, 20 Raheem Hanley, 14 Raheem Somersall, 8 Yohannes Mitchum, 19 Romaine Sawyers, 7 Tiquanny Williams, 10 Jacob Hazel, 21 Omari Sterling-James.
8:25 AMan hour ago

French Guiana: close to glory

Despite being one of the islands of France, French Guiana wants to make history by getting into the Gold Cup and it is worth remembering that in their series they had no major problems by beating St. Maarten 4-1 to be in this final game.
8:20 AMan hour ago

St. Kitts and Nevis: to qualify

It is worth remembering that St. Kitts and Nevis may start as one of the favorites because they drew goalless against Curaçao, but in penalties they were more effective and won 3-2 to be 90 minutes away from the Gold Cup.
8:15 AMan hour ago

Who will the winner go up against?

The winner of the game between St. Kitts and Nevis and French Guiana will qualify for Group A and will open the actions on Sunday, June 25 against Trinidad and Tobago, then will face the United States and will close against Jamaica.
8:10 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Florida, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
8:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Gold Cup Qualification: St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
