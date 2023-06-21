St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Gold Cup Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana Live Score in 2023 Gold Cup Qualification
What time is St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana match for 2023 Gold Cup Qualification?
This is the start time of the game St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana of June 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Last Games St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana
The record slightly favors French Guiana in the last four matches with two wins to one draw and one loss.
French Guiana 3-1 St. Kitts and Nevis | Concacaf Nations League 2019
St. Kitts and Nevis 2-2 French Guiana | Concacaf Nations League 2019
French Guiana 1-2 Saint Kitts and Nevis | Caribbean Cup 2014
St. Kitts and Nevis 0-3 French Guiana | Caribbean Cup 2012
Key Player French Guiana
A key part of the last victory and to reach the Gold Cup was striker Arnold Abelinti, who scored two goals and hopes to keep it up for the next 90 minutes.
Key player St. Kitts and Nevis
If St. Kitts and Nevis qualified for this round, it was thanks to the performance of goalkeeper Julani Archibaldc, who kept the game close and saved several penalties to be key to the qualification.
Last lineup French Guiana
23 Donovan Leon, 14 Grégory Lescot, 6 Kévin Rimane, 4 Albert Ajaiso, 2 Stryker Youssou, 21 Loïc Baal, 8 Zedan Charlec, 10 Ludovic Baal, 5 Thomas Nemouthe, 9 Arnold Abelinti.
Last lineup St. Kitts and Nevis
18 Julani Archibaldc, 2 Malique Roberts, 4 Andre Burley, 3 Gerard Williams, 20 Raheem Hanley, 14 Raheem Somersall, 8 Yohannes Mitchum, 19 Romaine Sawyers, 7 Tiquanny Williams, 10 Jacob Hazel, 21 Omari Sterling-James.
French Guiana: close to glory
Despite being one of the islands of France, French Guiana wants to make history by getting into the Gold Cup and it is worth remembering that in their series they had no major problems by beating St. Maarten 4-1 to be in this final game.
St. Kitts and Nevis: to qualify
It is worth remembering that St. Kitts and Nevis may start as one of the favorites because they drew goalless against Curaçao, but in penalties they were more effective and won 3-2 to be 90 minutes away from the Gold Cup.
Who will the winner go up against?
The winner of the game between St. Kitts and Nevis and French Guiana will qualify for Group A and will open the actions on Sunday, June 25 against Trinidad and Tobago, then will face the United States and will close against Jamaica.
The Kick-off
The St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana match will be played at the Lockhart Stadium, in Florida, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
