Ecuador vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

What time is Ecuador vs Costa Rica match for Friendly Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Ecuador vs Costa Rica of June 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Last Games Ecuador vs Costa Rica
La "Tri" has taken the measure of the Ticos in the last three friendly games in which they have faced each other with a balance of three wins and no goals allowed.
Ecuador 4-0 Costa Rica : Friendly match 2011
Costa Rica 0-2 Ecuador : Friendly match 2011
Ecuador 3-0 Costa Rica : Friendly match 2006
Key Player Costa Rica
He came on as a substitute in the last game and is no longer a youngster, but what Joel Campbell continues to contribute on the field could be one of the keys, not only for this match, but for the Gold Cup when it kicks off next week.
Key player Ecuador
One of the best strikers in recent years and one that reflected both in the 2022 World Cup and in the last league in Turkey is Enner Valencia, who had some minutes in the win against Bolivia, but is expected to have more activity on the field for this Tuesday.
Last lineup Costa Rica
18 Kevin Chamorro, 19 Kendall Waston, 15 Francisco Calvo, 6 Pablo Arboine, 22 Jefry Valverde, 4 Keysher Fuller, 10 Christopher Nuñez, 20 Wilmer Azofeifa, 11 Aarón Suárez, 9 Diego Campos, 7 Anthony Contreras.
Last lineup Ecuador
12 Moises Ramirez, 6 William Pacho, 3 Piero Hincapie, 2 Felix Torres, 23 Moises Caicedo, 8 Carlos Gruezo, 7 Pervis Estupiñan, 24 Jose Hurtado, 9 Leonardo Campana, 21 Alan Franco, 10 Gonzalo Plata.
Costa Rica: tighten the screws
It seems that many teams have grown in the zone in recent years and Costa Rica has remained stagnant, so the Ticos want to prove that this is not the case and that they are still the best in the zone, as they will try to take advantage of this friendly game to check the last details and declare themselves ready for the Gold Cup 2023.
Ecuador: to close with everything
Ecuador, like the Conmebol teams, took advantage of this period to have a couple of friendly games, where they already defeated Bolivia and now they hope to do the same this Tuesday, but now against a CONCACAF rival, remembering that they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, but were left in the Group Stage.
The Kick-off
The Ecuador vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Subaru Park, in Chester, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
