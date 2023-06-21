Bolivia vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bolivia vs Chile in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bolivia vs Chile match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Bolivia vs Chile match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Bolivia vs Chile of June 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how Bolivia vs Chile and live
The match will not be broadcasted on TV.
If you want to watch Bolivia vs Chile in streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Bolivia
The forward of Bolivia, Marcelo Moreno of 36 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played his sixteenth game in his local league, 16 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the Paraguayan league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to contribute to his new club to stay strong in the Ecuadorian league, as it has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times, plus in this tournament he already scored 1 goal in 3 games.
Watch out for this player from Chile
The forward of Chile, Ben Brereton Diaz, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played his forty-third game in his local league, 39 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in the English league and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he already scored 3 goals in 3 games.
How is Bolivia doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Saudi Arabia, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ecuador 1 - 0 Bolivia, Jun 17, 2023, International friendlies
Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Bolivia, Mar. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
Uzbekistan 1 - 0 Bolivia, Mar. 24, 2023, International Friendlies
Peru 1 - 0 Bolivia, Nov. 19, 2022, International Friendlies
Bolivia 0 - 2 Senegal, Sept. 24, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Chile doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Dominican Republic, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chile 5 - 0 Dominican Republic, June 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Chile 3 - 0 Cuba, June 11, 2023, International Friendlies
Chile 3 - 2 Paraguay, Mar. 27, 2023, International Friendlies
Slovakia 0 - 0 Chile, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Poland 1 - 0 Chile, Nov. 16, 2022, International Friendlies
