America vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
What time is the America vs Monterrey match corresponding to the friendly match of the FIFA World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the America vs Monterrey match on June 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:30 hours

Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Chile: 9:30 p.m.

Colombia: 9:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.

Spain: 5:30 p.m.

United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.

Japan: 8:30 p.m.

India: 6:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 7:30 p.m.

South Africa: 7:30 p.m.

Rayados Statements

Fernando Ortíz, spoke to the media after his arrival to Rayados: "I chose Rayados because it is exemplary at a national level, it always proposes to form a working group at the board, players and fans level, all together. That is important for the coach, to have fixed and precise objectives. It is the wish of any coach to be able to manage Monterrey. I am fortunate to be one and I will take full responsibility to defend the shield to the death."

"I am happy and proud to come to a model institution at the national level and to be able to take it to the international level. I am proud to belong and to start my own history in such an important club in Mexico. I am very eager and excited to start training and get to know the boys, to create the offensive ideology that I like.

"We want the same thing, we got to the Semifinal and we didn't achieve our goal of playing in the Final. We are in debt and hopefully we can achieve it this semester".

"I am satisfied and happy with the squad I have. We are working to show the best version I want for Monterrey. The board of directors is in charge of the reinforcements".

América's Statements

André Jardine spoke after announcing his arrival at América: "There are still some details to be made official. We have to wait and then we'll be able to talk about this step I'm taking with complete certainty. "It is an honor to come to a club like América, I am very grateful. Playing at the Azteca and especially for the Brazilians is a very nice emotion. It will be very nice and I am very grateful and excited for this new stage. It is a huge challenge, a huge responsibility. But that is what we are working for. All of us who are in soccer are waiting for these moments and we hope we can live up to them". "I am very grateful to San Luis, it was a year and a half very nice, very intense. I take with me great memories of all the people, the fans, with everyone who was with me. This club means a lot. It opened the doors to a league and a beautiful country and it will always be in my heart".
How did Monterrey arrive?

Rayados Monterrey has had a very busy market, from the departure of Vucetich to the presumed departure of Funes Mori, and several departures, but they will be looking for a great game and to beat their former team. The last match they played was against Cancún, where they ended up winning three goals to one.

How does América arrive?

América arrives to this duel after tying against Toluca, the azulcrema team has not had many new players, however, they will try to have a good game and start working on future acquisitions of more players.

The América vs Monterrey match will be played at HEB Park Stadium

The América vs Monterrey match will be played at HEB Park Stadium, located in McAllen, Texas. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
