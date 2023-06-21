Ukraine vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ukraine vs Croatia in a UEFA Euro U-21
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ukraine vs Croatia match in the UEFA Euro U-21.
What time is Ukraine vs Croatia match for UEFA Euro U-21?
This is the start time of the game Ukraine vs Croatia of June 21th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how Ukraine vs Croatia and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on TUDN television.
If you want to watch Ukraine vs Croatia in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Ukraine vs Croatia in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Ukrainian player
Ukraine striker, 21 year old Bohdan Viunnyk has performed well, the striker has played his eleventh game in his local league, 11 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Austrian league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Austrian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Croatian player
Croatia's striker, 19 year old Roko Šimić has performed well, the striker has played his 12th game in his local league, 12 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Swiss league and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Swiss league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Ukraine coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Slovakia U21, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Italy U21 3 - 1 Ukraine U21, Mar 27, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Georgia U21 1 - 1 Ukraine U21, Nov. 21, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
Ukraine U21 3 - 0 Slovakia U21, Sept. 27, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Slovakia U21 3 - 2 Ukraine U21, Sep. 23, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Armenia U21 0 - 2 Ukraine U21, Jun. 12, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship
How is Croatia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Estonia U21, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
England U21 1 - 2 Croatia U21, Mar. 28, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Denmark U21 2 - 1 Croatia U21, Sept. 27, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Croatia U21 2 - 1 Denmark U21, Sep. 23, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Estonia U21 0 - 4 Croatia U21, Jun. 8, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Norway U21 3 - 2 Croatia U21, Jun. 3, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Champions
