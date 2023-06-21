Geórgia x Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21
The match between Georgia x Portugal will start at 12 pm ET, being played at Boris Paichadze Stadium - Dinamo Arena, by UEFA Eurocup under-21 for the season. The duel will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Portugal:

Celton Biai, Tomás Esteves, Tomás Araújo, Alexandre Penetra, Leonardo Lelo, Tiago Dantas, Dani Silva, Fábio Vieira, Afonso Sousa, Pedro Neto, Henrique Araújo
Probable Georgia:

Tornike Megrelishvili, Saba Khvadagiani, Saba Sazonov, Aleksandre Kalandadze, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Shota Nonikashvili, Nika Gagnidze, Luka Gagnidze, Levan Kharabadze, Giorgi Guliashvili, Giorgi Moistsrapishvili
Portuguese Attack

A staggering 41 goals also made Portugal the highest scoring nation in the qualification process, and they continued to find the back of the net for fun in five friendly matches ago, most recently beating Norway 3-0.
Preparing Georgia:

Svanadze's team prepared for their Eurocup debut in ideal fashion with a 2-0 friendly win over Cyprus U21s on Thursday, thanks to goals from Georgiy Tsitaishvili and Saba Khvadagiani either side of the half-time whistle, and they have drawn 1 of their last 13 games in all tournaments, but Portugal will be looking to spoil the party this week.
Portugal

After another qualification process where they lost only 2 points in 10 games, Portugal's young crop is ready to break new ground in Romania and Georgia after coming so close and so far in previous tournaments.

The current coach, Rui Jorge, has been in charge for almost 13 years and in that time has led Portugal to silver medals in 2015 and to the most recent edition in 2021, where his team lost against Germany in the final.

Georgia:

As co-hosts of the tournament alongside Romania, Georgia has managed to avoid the grueling process of qualifying for the 2023 U21 Euro.

The Crusaders have tried and failed 14 times to reach the finals of this competition - although they did earn five wins for the team during qualification for the 2021 tournament, but missed out on a spot at the Euro behind France and Switzerland.

While the senior team is also vying for their first major tournament qualification at Euro 2024, Georgia's youngsters - led by Ramaz Svanadze since 2021 - are looking to give a good account of themselves in a group of death that also holds Belgium and the Netherlands.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Georgia x Portugal is valid for the opening match of the UEFA Eurocup under-21.

The team makes its debut in this edition of the competition, as it didn't have to play any of the qualifiers prior to this group stage. In the last game they played, for the UEFA U21 Championship, they beat Slovakia U21 by (2-1). The Portuguese team makes its debut in this edition of the competition, since it didn't have to play any of the qualifiers before this group stage. The team arrives in this match after a victory with Greece U21 by (2-1).

The ball starts rolling for Georgia x Portugal, at 12 pm ET, at Boris Paichadze Stadium - Dinamo Arena.

