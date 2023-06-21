Geórgia x Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Georgia vs. Portugal on TV and in real time?
Probable Portugal:
Probable Georgia:
Portuguese Attack
Preparing Georgia:
Portugal
The current coach, Rui Jorge, has been in charge for almost 13 years and in that time has led Portugal to silver medals in 2015 and to the most recent edition in 2021, where his team lost against Germany in the final.
Georgia:
The Crusaders have tried and failed 14 times to reach the finals of this competition - although they did earn five wins for the team during qualification for the 2021 tournament, but missed out on a spot at the Euro behind France and Switzerland.
While the senior team is also vying for their first major tournament qualification at Euro 2024, Georgia's youngsters - led by Ramaz Svanadze since 2021 - are looking to give a good account of themselves in a group of death that also holds Belgium and the Netherlands.
TIME AND PLACE!
The team makes its debut in this edition of the competition, as it didn't have to play any of the qualifiers prior to this group stage. In the last game they played, for the UEFA U21 Championship, they beat Slovakia U21 by (2-1). The Portuguese team makes its debut in this edition of the competition, since it didn't have to play any of the qualifiers before this group stage. The team arrives in this match after a victory with Greece U21 by (2-1).
The ball starts rolling for Georgia x Portugal, at 12 pm ET, at Boris Paichadze Stadium - Dinamo Arena.
UEFA Euro Under-21
Date: June 21, 2023
Time: 12 pm
Venue: Boris Paichadze Stadium - Dinamo Arena
Broadcast: SporTV