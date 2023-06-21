Belgium vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 live coverage of Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21
Where and how to watch Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 live online
Belgium U-21 vs Netherlands U-21 can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 matchday 1 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship?
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 08:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Netherlands Statement
"Now we have to move on. We have to be ready in eight months. For me, the important thing will be to present the best possible selection and motivated people. I hope to see the same mentality and the same grinta that I saw in the decisive match in Denmark. With that, we have a chance, we can do something big.
"We expected that. We will play against the best teams in Europe, like the Netherlands and Portugal, and Georgia, which is the host country, which is always special.
How is Netherlands U-21 coming along?
How does Belgium U-21 arrive?