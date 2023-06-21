Belgium vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 Match
12:17 AM8 minutes ago

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 live, as well as the latest information from the Mikheil Meskhi Sakhelobis Stadium. Watch every minute of the match live online at VAVEL.
12:12 AM13 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Belgium U-21 vs Netherlands U-21 can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.

12:07 AM18 minutes ago

What time is Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 matchday 1 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship?

This is the kickoff time for the Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 match on June 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Spain: 08:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 09:00 hours 

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.

12:02 AM23 minutes ago

Netherlands Statement

Jacky Mathijssen spoke ahead of the match: "We will be playing in the capital, Tbilisi. In terms of logistics, it's not a bad thing. If we find a good place, we can prepare perfectly ".

"Now we have to move on. We have to be ready in eight months. For me, the important thing will be to present the best possible selection and motivated people. I hope to see the same mentality and the same grinta that I saw in the decisive match in Denmark. With that, we have a chance, we can do something big.

 

"We expected that. We will play against the best teams in Europe, like the Netherlands and Portugal, and Georgia, which is the host country, which is always special.

11:57 PM28 minutes ago

How is Netherlands U-21 coming along?

Netherlands comes into this match after playing three friendlies, in two of these they drew and in one they won, the team will be looking to emerge victorious in this match.

11:52 PM33 minutes ago

How does Belgium U-21 arrive?

Belgium's category arrives to this match after beating Israel two goals to zero in a very interesting match, the team will be looking for a victory in their first match.

11:47 PM38 minutes ago

Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 will be played at Mikheil Meskhi Sakhelobis Stadium.

Belgium U-21 vs Netherlands U-21 will be played at the Mikheil Meskhi Sakhelobis Stadium, located in Tbilisi, Georgia.
11:42 PM43 minutes ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 live stream of Matchday 1 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Mikheil Meskhi Sakhelobis Stadium at 12:00.
