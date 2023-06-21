Romania vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 Match
3:00 AM28 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Romania U-21 vs Spain U-21

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Romania U-21 vs Spain U-21 live, as well as the latest information from the Ghencea Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
2:55 AM33 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Romania U21 vs Spain U21 online live stream

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Romania U-21 vs Spain U-21 can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AM38 minutes ago

What time is Romania U21 vs Spain U21 matchday 1 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship?

This is the kickoff time for the Romania U21 vs Spain U21 match on June 21, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45

Bolivia: 14:45

Brazil: 14:45

Chile: 2:45 p.m.

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

Spain: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 11:45 a.m. 

Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.

South Africa: 12:45 p.m.

Australia: 12:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.

2:45 AM43 minutes ago

Spain U21 Statement

Santi Denia spoke ahead of this match: "I would like to talk about the team, but it is true that Gabri with Luis and in March he could not because of a muscle injury. He is important, an important piece and one more option that gives us in attack and defense, like all the others."

"I don't know if we are favorites, but I know that we have worked well, that it is a humanly good group and that is important for the coach. In the first list there were 27 and now we are 23, with those we are happy and they are the ones who are there. We are a family and we are going to work for tomorrow's match, which is the objective, to get the three points".

"I will not give names, but the coach has a very well worked team, he has experience with the national team. We will try to reinforce our strong points and play our game knowing that they are very well worked."

"It is one more motivation for the whole delegation, this is a family that wants to win this title, but the first thing is tomorrow's match, which we have to take step by step, we all take it as an illusion and a dream".

2:40 AMan hour ago

How does Spain U-21 arrive?

Spain played two friendly matches, in one they drew goalless, while in the other they defeated their Swiss counterparts by three goals to two, in this match they will be looking to make it three out of three.

2:35 AMan hour ago

How does Romania U-21 arrive?

Romania played two friendly matches in this break prior to this tournament, with one defeat and one draw, so they will be looking for an important victory and their first three points.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Romania U-21 vs Spain U-21 match will be played at the Ghencea Stadium

Romania U21 vs Spain U21 will be played at the Ghencea Stadium, located in Tbilisi, Georgia.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Romania U21 vs Spain U21, matchday 1 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Ghencea Stadium at 2:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo