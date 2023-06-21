Romania vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Romania U-21 vs Spain U-21
Where and how to watch Romania U21 vs Spain U21 online live stream
Romania U-21 vs Spain U-21 can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Romania U21 vs Spain U21 matchday 1 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship?
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 11:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.
South Africa: 12:45 p.m.
Australia: 12:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:45 p.m.
Spain U21 Statement
"I don't know if we are favorites, but I know that we have worked well, that it is a humanly good group and that is important for the coach. In the first list there were 27 and now we are 23, with those we are happy and they are the ones who are there. We are a family and we are going to work for tomorrow's match, which is the objective, to get the three points".
"I will not give names, but the coach has a very well worked team, he has experience with the national team. We will try to reinforce our strong points and play our game knowing that they are very well worked."
"It is one more motivation for the whole delegation, this is a family that wants to win this title, but the first thing is tomorrow's match, which we have to take step by step, we all take it as an illusion and a dream".
How does Spain U-21 arrive?