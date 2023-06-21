New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls return from an 18-day layoff to host Charlotte FC at Red Bull Arena.

New York was last in action on June 3rd when they were blown out 3-0 at home by Orlando City as Ivan Angulo opened the scoring in the first half and Facundo Torres notched a second-half brace.

With alternating results in their last four league matches, the Red Bulls sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, three points out of the final playoff spot.

Charlotte are coming to Harrison on the back of an exciting 3-3 draw against Seattle that saw the Crown rally from behind on three separate occasions, the last of which came courtesy of Patrick Agyemang a minute from time.

Christian Lattanzio's side are currently on a three-match winless run but still sit level on points with Montreal for the last playoff spot in the East, but the Canadian side have a better goal difference.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Serge Ngoma (hamstring), Lewis Morgan (hip) and Steven Sserwadda (knee) will all miss out with their respective injuries.

Cory Burke and John Tolkin are away on international duty at the Gold Cup with Jamaica and the US Men's National Team, respectively.

Omir Fernandez (hamstring) and Dylan Nealis (groin) are questionable.

Charlotte FC

Kamil Jozwiak is out with a right thigh injury while Hamady Diop has a lower abdominal issue that will keep him on the sidelines.

Enzo Copetti is questionable with a left thigh issue.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Agyemang, Meram

Previous meetings

On the final day of last season, New York defeated Charlotte 2-0 to clinch a playoff spot for the 12th consecutive year, the longest active streak in MLS.

Despite being outplayed for much of the first half, the Red Bulls led after just eight minutes. Morgan attempted a shot from distance that was saved by Pablo Sisniega, but Elias Manoel was on hand to put home the rebound.

Manoel picked up his brace in the 55th minute after curling home into the top corner. The two goals were his first and second of the season.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Eric Krakauer serving as the play-by-play announcer and Lloyd Sam as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.