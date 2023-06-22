Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Liga BetPlay Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nacional vs Millonarios match, as well as the latest information from the Atanasio Girardot. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and comments from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Nacional vs Millonarios Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch Nacional vs Millonarios on TV, your option is: Win Sports+.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Win Sports Online.
What time is the Nacional vs Millonarios game for Friendly Match?
This is the kickoff time for the Nacional vs Millonarios match on June 21, 2023 in several countries:
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Win Sports+ and Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
USA (ET): 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Last meetings
They have played five times between January 2022 and March of this year and a draw has reigned on three occasions. The last league game on March 11 ended 0-0, the same as on June 11, 2022, and the other tie was on May 31, 2022, which ended 2-2. In July of last year, Millonarios won the match and in January of the same year, Nacional was the winner.
Key player - Millonarios
Millonarios finalized several names for this new semester. They had to say goodbye to several figures such as Daniel Ruiz and Carlos Andrés Gómez, but they hired several stars such as Leonardo Castro. The striker, who won the championship with Deportivo Pereira last semester, has been dressed in the colors of Millonarios and is now playing a final with them and has already scored 6 goals in the League and one assist and three goals in the Copa Sudamericana, in addition to two assists in the continental competition.
Key player - Nacional
Nacional has great names in their lines. They have a roster for everything, great strikers, great defenders, great goalkeepers and of course, legends. One of those players with history is Dorlan Pabón. An incredible striker who at 35 years of age continues to score with the team of his love and already has six goals and three assists.
Millonarios
Alberto Gamero's team is closing its incredible semester on a high note. Despite having important absentees due to several issues with the U-20 and Senior National Teams, Millonarios was able to make up for those gaps and maintained its level. They managed to score 13 points in the quadrangular and only lost once against Boyacá Chicó. Fortunately, they recovered and on the last matchday they won against Independiente Medellín, leaving the Boyacá team with no chance.
Nacional
Nacional had a very consistent start to the season. Many doubted the capabilities of the team coached by Paulo Autuori, but they finally managed to qualify and with a very good average. They qualified early and finished the round robin in the third place with 35 points. The paisa team reached the final from the so-called group of death. Until the last date of the quadrangulars, three of the four teams in the group had chances to qualify for the final and fortunately for the team, they managed to beat Pasto at the last moment and now they are in the first final of the year.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is the mythical Atanasio Girardot in the city of Medellín. It was inaugurated in 1953 and is located within the Unidad Deportiva Atanasio Girardot. Its construction was thanks to the industrialization of the city at that time, as the city's leaders decided that an adequate space was needed for sports, so in 1937, the project to build the stadium was approved. There, Medellín and Nacional share a home and from time to time, they invite Envigado. This venue was chosen for some matches of the 2011 U-20 World Cup and also for the IX Pan American Games. It is the second largest in the country and the third with the largest capacity, with a capacity of 40,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Liga BetPlay Final: Nacional vs Millonarios Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.