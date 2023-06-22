Goals and Highlights: Czech Republic 0-2 England in U21 European Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
The match ends, England gets the victory over Czech Republic and takes the first three points of the championship.
90+4
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ENGLAND! Emile Smith Rowe finishes the game and scores the winning goal for England.
84
Jacob Ramsey is cautioned late in the game after improperly winning the ball.
80
Last 10 minutes of the match, England are minutes away from winning their first three points of the championship. Czech Republic is desperately looking for a win.
68
Pavel Sulc leaves the field and Adam Karabec comes on in his place in search of a goal to tie things up on the scoreboard.
55
A second almost came! Morgan Gibbs-White hit a shot inside the box but it ended up crashing through the legs of the defense.
47
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR ENGLAND! Ramsey puts the team of the three lions ahead and they already win it.
42
England have bombarded the Czech Republic but the goal just won't come.
30
Vítězslav Jaroš makes a spectacular save to send the ball to a corner kick.
23
Anthony Gordon gets the yellow card and already plays warned in the match.
20
Morgan Gibbs-White has a shot on goal but it is not powerful. Czech Republic gain possession of the ball.
14
Jan Žambůrek tries from long distance but his shot goes wide of the goal.
7
Curtis Jones was trying to put a pass between the lines looking for Gibbs-White but Jaros reads the play well and gets the ball.
4
Gordon's close-range shot went wide and almost gave England the lead.
1
The game starts between Czech Republic and England, both nations are making their debut in this new edition of the U21 European Championship.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Czech Republic and England, a match corresponding to the group stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023 edition.
ENGLAND'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that England sends to the pitch to try to debut with 3 points in their presentation of this edition of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023.
CZECH REPUBLIC LINE-UP LIST
This is the lineup that Czech Republic sends to the field to try to debut with 3 points in its presentation of this edition of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023.
DATES OF THE FINAL STAGES
Quarterfinals (Saturday, July 1 and 2): 1st Group A vs 2nd Group C (1), 1st Group B vs 2nd Group D (2),
1st Group C vs 2nd Group A (3) and 1st Group D vs 2nd Group B (4).
Semifinals (July 5): Winner 1 vs Winner 3 and Winner 2 vs Winner 4.
Final (July 8)
THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS U21 EURO
The 16 qualified teams were divided into four groups of four teams. The first and second in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.
Group A: Georgia, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Group B: Romania, Spain, Ukraine and Croatia
Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany and Israel.
Group D: Norway, Switzerland, France and Italy.
ONE OF THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Reds midfielder Courtis Jones is coming off his best form of the season. Injuries sidelined him for several months and it wasn't until April that he took the helm to finish the Premiership on an 11-game unbeaten run, with Jones scoring three goals and assisting once.
WHICH IS THE WINNINGEST TEAM?
The most successful team in the history of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship is Italy, which has won the tournament five times. Spain follows closely behind with four titles, while Germany has won the tournament twice. Other countries such as the Soviet Union, the Netherlands and Sweden have also had success in the past.
WHEN DID THE U21 EURO CHAMPIONSHIP BEGIN?
The first edition of the U21 European Championship took place in 1978, and since then it has become a highly anticipated event in the youth soccer calendar. In its first editions, the tournament had a group stage format followed by a knockout phase. However, starting in 1994, a new format was implemented with a group stage followed by semifinals and a final.
WHAT IS THE U21 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP?
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship, also known as the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, is a youth soccer competition organized by UEFA. It is held every two years and is intended for players up to 21 years of age. The UEFA European Under-21 Championship is considered one of the most important youth tournaments in Europe.
What time is Czech Republic vs England match for U-21 Euro Cup match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Czech Republic vs England of 22th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Czech Republic vs England
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 22, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
June 22, 2023
|
13:00
|
Bolivia
|
June 22, 2023
|
11:00
|
Brasil
|
June 22, 2023
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
June 22, 2023
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
June 22, 2023
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 22, 2023
|
11:00
|
España
|
June 22, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
June 22, 2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN & Star Plus
|
Peru
|
June 22, 2023
|
11:00
Watch out for this England player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Harvey Elliott, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
England's last line-up:
C. Rushworth; M. Aarons, C. Cresswell, T. Harwood, L. Thomas; O. Skipp, T. Doyle; C. Madueke, H. Elliot, E. Smith Rowe; A. Gordon.
Watch out for this Czech Republic player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Michal Ševčík, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Czech Republic lineup:
V. Jaros; M. Cedida, K. Pojezny, J. Kolar, D. Pech; L Cerv; K. Danek, P. Pudhorocky, M. Sevcik, A. Karabec; V. Kusej.
About the Stadium:
Adjarabet Arena is a modern stadium located in the city of Batumi, in the Adjara region of Georgia. It is considered one of the most impressive and outstanding stadiums in the country. Opened in 2019, this state-of-the-art stadium is the home of the local soccer club, FC Batumi, and has also hosted several major sporting and cultural events.
The stadium has a capacity to accommodate approximately 20,000 spectators and has also been a catalyst for the development of the city of Batumi and its surrounding area.
Showing England's power
Undoubtedly, England is one of the best teams in the world at almost any level. The English have great talent in all their selections and proof of this are their players who occupy a starting position in most cases, however, despite the great power that England is in soccer, the competitions have not ended in their most expected results and now it will be the turn of the U-21 to give England a joy and a title to celebrate. For their part, England suffered a setback in their first preparation match against Croatia by a score of 1-2 and in their last duel, Japan U-22 defeated them 2-0, arriving to this debut with a negative outlook.
Getting off on the right foot
The Czech Republic national team will be looking to get off to a good start in the tournament with a win to earn their first three points and move one step closer to qualification in a group where it will be difficult to finish top of the group with three powerhouses like England, Germany and Israel. In their two previous preparation matches, the Czech Republic drew 0-0 with Belgium in a close game that unfortunately lacked the certainty to score goals. In their last preparation match, they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands where Vaclav Sejk scored the goal for the Czech Republic.
The tournament of diamonds in the rough
The emotions of one of the most outstanding tournaments in youth soccer at European level begin, after two years of waiting, the U-21 Eurocup actions return to look for a new team to reign in Europe and become the youth kings of football. The tournament brings together the U-21 teams of European countries, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and potential on the international stage. On this glittering stage, the youngsters from the Czech Republic and England will be looking to establish their place in soccer history.
Kick-off time
The Czech Republic vs England match will be played at Adjarabet Arena, in Batumi, Georgia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
