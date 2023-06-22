Norway vs Switzerland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eurocopa U-21

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Norway vs Switzerland match live?
What time is Norway vs Switzerland match for Eurocopa Under-21?
Argentina 1 pm: UEFA.tv
Bolivia 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Brazil 13 pm: UEFA.tv
Chile 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Colombia 11 am: UEFA.tv
Ecuador 11 am: UEFA.tv
USA 12 pm ET: UEFA.tv
Spain 6 pm: UEFA.tv
Mexico 11 am: UEFA.tv
Paraguay 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Peru 11 am: UEFA.tv
Uruguay 1 pm: UEFA.tv
Venezuela 12 pm: UEFA.tv
Squad Switzerland
Defenders: Aurele Amenda (Young Boys), Lewin Blum (Young Boys), Marco Burch (Luzern), Jan Kronig (Aarau), Serge Müller (Schaffhausen), Becir Omeragic (Zürich), Leonidas Stergiou (St. Gallen), Nicolas Vouillouz (Servette)
Midfielders: Gabriel Bares (Thun), Matteo Di Giusto (Winterthur), Kastriot Imeri (Young Boys), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Bledian Krasniqi (Zürich), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Simon Sohm (Parma)
Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Dan Ndoye (Basel), Filip Stojilković (Darmstadt), Julian Vonmoos (St. Gallen), Darian Males (Basel)
Coach: Patrick Rahmen
Switzerland
Switzerland is in its fifth Eurocup, the second in a row. Semi-finalists at home in 2002, their debut, their most successful campaign came in 2011, when. On that occasion, the Squadra Nazionale had Yann Sommer in goal, who did not see his net bulged until the 2-0 loss to Spain in the final.
Squad Norway
Defenders: Jesper Daland (Cercle Brugge), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds), Henrik Heggheim (Vålerenga), David Møller Wolfe (Brann), Warren Kamanzi (Toulouse), Colin Rösler (Mjällby), Sebastian Sebulonsen (Brøndby)
Midfielders: Oscar Bobb (Manchester City), Tobias Christensen (Fehérvár), Håkon Evjen (Brøndby), Johan Hove (Groningen), Joshua Kitolano (Sparta Rotterdam), Emil Konradsen Ceïde (Sassuolo), Sivert Mannsverk (Molde), Osame Sahraoui (Heerenveen), Markus Solbakken (Viking), Christos Zafeiris (Slavia Praha)
Forwards: Erik Botheim (Salernitana), Seedy Jatta (Vålerenga), Antonio Nusa (Club Brugge)
Coach: Leif Gunnar Smerud
Norway
This is Norway's third appearance and first since 2013, which just like their debut in 1998, reached the semifinals. Interestingly, both campaigns ended in losses to Spain, 1-0 after extra time in 1998 and 3-0 ten years ago, when The Lions finished second - behind Italy - in Group A.
Ticket to the Olympic Games
Groups
Group B: Croatia, Romania, Spain, Ukraine
Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany, Israel;
Group D: France, Italy, Norway, Switzerland.
Euro Under-21
The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!