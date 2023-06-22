Norway vs Switzerland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eurocopa U-21
What time is Norway vs Switzerland match for Eurocopa Under-21?

This is the start time of the game Norway vs Switzerland of 22th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: UEFA.tv

Bolivia 12 pm: UEFA.tv

Brazil 13 pm: UEFA.tv

Chile 12 pm: UEFA.tv

Colombia 11 am: UEFA.tv

Ecuador 11 am: UEFA.tv

USA 12 pm ET: UEFA.tv

Spain 6 pm: UEFA.tv

Mexico 11 am: UEFA.tv

Paraguay 12 pm: UEFA.tv

Peru 11 am: UEFA.tv

Uruguay 1 pm: UEFA.tv

Venezuela 12 pm: UEFA.tv

Squad Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Ammeter (Wil), Marvin Keller (Young Boys), Amir Saipi (Lugano)

Defenders: Aurele Amenda (Young Boys), Lewin Blum (Young Boys), Marco Burch (Luzern), Jan Kronig (Aarau), Serge Müller (Schaffhausen), Becir Omeragic (Zürich), Leonidas Stergiou (St. Gallen), Nicolas Vouillouz (Servette)

Midfielders: Gabriel Bares (Thun), Matteo Di Giusto (Winterthur), Kastriot Imeri (Young Boys), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Bledian Krasniqi (Zürich), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Simon Sohm (Parma)

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Dan Ndoye (Basel), Filip Stojilković (Darmstadt), Julian Vonmoos (St. Gallen), Darian Males (Basel)

Coach: Patrick Rahmen

Switzerland

Switzerland is in its fifth Eurocup, the second in a row. Semi-finalists at home in 2002, their debut, their most successful campaign came in 2011, when. On that occasion, the Squadra Nazionale had Yann Sommer in goal, who did not see his net bulged until the 2-0 loss to Spain in the final.

Squad Norway

Goalkeepers: Mads Hedenstad Christiansen (Lillestrøm), Kristoffer Klaesson (Leeds), Rasmus Sandberg (Stjørdals-Blink)

Defenders: Jesper Daland (Cercle Brugge), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds), Henrik Heggheim (Vålerenga), David Møller Wolfe (Brann), Warren Kamanzi (Toulouse), Colin Rösler (Mjällby), Sebastian Sebulonsen (Brøndby)

Midfielders: Oscar Bobb (Manchester City), Tobias Christensen (Fehérvár﻿), Håkon Evjen (Brøndby), Johan Hove (Groningen), Joshua Kitolano (Sparta Rotterdam), Emil Konradsen Ceïde (Sassuolo), Sivert Mannsverk (Molde), Osame Sahraoui (Heerenveen), Markus Solbakken (Viking), Christos Zafeiris (Slavia Praha)

Forwards: Erik Botheim (Salernitana), Seedy Jatta (Vålerenga), Antonio Nusa (Club Brugge)

Coach: Leif Gunnar Smerud

Norway

This is Norway's third appearance and first since 2013, which just like their debut in 1998, reached the semifinals. Interestingly, both campaigns ended in losses to Spain, 1-0 after extra time in 1998 and 3-0 ten years ago, when The Lions finished second - behind Italy - in Group A.

Ticket to the Olympic Games

Europe has three spots for the 2024 Men's Olympic Games, not counting hosts France, which qualifies automatically. The top three finishers in the Under-21 finals (except France and England, which participates as Great Britain, cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament.
Groups

Group A: Belgium, Georgia, Netherlands, Portugal

Group B: Croatia, Romania, Spain, Ukraine

Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany, Israel;

Group D: France, Italy, Norway, Switzerland.

Euro Under-21

The Euro U-21 has 16 participating teams, divided into four groups with four teams each. The matches will take place in four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four in Georgia (one in Batumi, one in Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi). 

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.

Foto: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
Eye on the game

Norway vs Switzerland live this Thursday (22), at the Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Eurocopa Under-21. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
