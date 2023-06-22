Germany vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Germany vs Israel in a UEFA Euro U-21
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Germany vs Israelmatch in the UEFA Euro U-21.
What time is Germany vs Israel match for UEFA Euro U-21?
This is the start time of the game Germany vs Israel of June 22th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how Germany vs Israel and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on TUDN television.
If you want to watch Germany vs Israel in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referees
The match will be officiated by Willy Delajod FRA (Referee), followed by Erwan Finjean FRA and Cyril Mugnier FRA (Assistant Referees) and Duje Strukan CRO (Fourth official).
Preliminary comments
Guy Luzon, Israel coach: "We know all the details about Germany. We know their qualities, their strengths, their weaknesses. We know that to have a good result we have to be at our best."
Watch out for this player from Germany
Germany striker, 21 year old Kevin Schade has performed well, the striker has played his fourth game in his local league, 4 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the English league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this player from Israel
Israel's striker, 23 year old Bar- Arad has performed well, the striker has played his fifth game in his local league, 5 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Swiss league and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Swiss league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Germany coming?
The locals and current champions in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-4 against Italy U21, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Romania U21 0 - 0 Germany U21, Mar. 28, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Germany U21 2 - 2 Japan U21, Mar. 24, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Italy U21 2 - 4 Germany U21, Nov. 19, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
England U21 3 - 1 Germany U21, Sept. 27, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
Germany U21 0 - 1 France U21, Sept. 23, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
How is Israel coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Georgia U21, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Israel 0 - 2 Belgium U21, Jun. 15, 2023, Under-21 International Friendly
Georgia U21 1 - 2 Israel, Nov. 16, 2022, Under-21 International Friendly
Israel 0 - 0 Ireland U21, Sept. 27, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Ireland U21 1 - 1 Israel, Sept. 23, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Israel 2 - 0 San Marino U21, June 7, 2022, UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
