France vs Italy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eurocopa U-21

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the France-Italy match on TV and in real time?
When is the France vs Italy match how to watch LIVE and in real time?
Probabel Italy:
Probable France:
Groups:
Group B: Croatia, Romania, Spain, Ukraine
Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany, Israel;
Group D: France, Italy, Norway, Switzerland.
EURO SUB-21
The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.
Italy:
Although they were runners-up in 2013, the Gli Azzurrini have combined two group stage eliminations with a quarterfinal and semi-final appearance, and Paolo Nicolato has the task of restoring their former glories in the coming weeks.
Having come through qualifying with seven wins and three draws, Italy could be contenders, especially having reached the final of the U-20 World Cup.
France
Since 2019, however, Les Bleuets have reached the semifinals and quarterfinals and will be hoping to improve on that in Romania and Georgia.
France finished their qualification campaign with eight wins and two draws in 10 matches, conceding just five times and scoring an impressive 31 goals.
TIME AND PLACE!
Having already booked their ticket to the next Olympics as hosts of the tournament, France's U-21 team arrives for this continental tournament with the mission of playing their best soccer and trying to win the title, aiming to crown their current generation, with great individual values that already stand out among the professionals.
On the other side is Italy's U-21 team, which boasts a great tradition in the sport and is used to going into the tournament as a strong candidate for the title no matter what stage it is in.
The ball starts rolling for France-Italy at 2:45 pm ET at the Arena Cluj, in the city of Cluj, Romania.
UEFA Euro U-21
Date: 22 June 2023
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Arena Cluj, Cluj, Romania
Broadcast: SporTV