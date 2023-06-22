France vs Italy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eurocopa U-21
Foto: Divulgação / Itália

3:00 AM13 minutes ago

Where and how to watch the France-Italy match on TV and in real time?

France-Italy
UEFA Euro U-21

Date: 22 June 2023

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Arena Cluj, Cluj, Romania
Broadcast: SporTV

2:55 AM18 minutes ago

When is the France vs Italy match how to watch LIVE and in real time?

The match between France vs. Italy will kick off at 2:45 pm ET, being played at Arena Cluj, in the city of Cluj, Romania, for the UEFA Eurocup under-21 season. The duel will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
2:50 AM23 minutes ago

Probabel Italy:

Carnesecchi; Pirola, Lovato, Okoli; Bellanova, Bove, Tonali, Ricci, Udogie; Cancellieri, Colombo
2:45 AM28 minutes ago

Probable France:

Meslier; Kalulu, Lukeba, Bade, Larouci; Caqueret, Kone, Thuram; Cherki, Kalimuendo, Gouiri
2:40 AM33 minutes ago

Groups:

Group A: Belgium, Georgia, Netherlands, Portugal
Group B: Croatia, Romania, Spain, Ukraine
Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany, Israel;
Group D: France, Italy, Norway, Switzerland.
2:35 AM38 minutes ago

EURO SUB-21

The Euro Under-21 has 16 participating teams, divided into four groups with four teams each. The matches will take place in four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four in Georgia (one in Batumi, one in Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi).

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.

2:30 AM43 minutes ago

Italy:

As far as Italy is concerned, they join France in not winning this competition in recent memory, last time in 2004, but have participated in the last five editions.

Although they were runners-up in 2013, the Gli Azzurrini have combined two group stage eliminations with a quarterfinal and semi-final appearance, and Paolo Nicolato has the task of restoring their former glories in the coming weeks.

Having come through qualifying with seven wins and three draws, Italy could be contenders, especially having reached the final of the U-20 World Cup.

Foto: Italy
Foto: Italy

 

2:25 AMan hour ago

France

Despite all the talent that regularly passes through the French soccer production line, it's bizarre that this nation hasn't won the Under-21 Euro since 1988 and has recently failed to qualify for six consecutive tournaments.

Since 2019, however, Les Bleuets have reached the semifinals and quarterfinals and will be hoping to improve on that in Romania and Georgia.

France finished their qualification campaign with eight wins and two draws in 10 matches, conceding just five times and scoring an impressive 31 goals.

2:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between France and Italy is the opening match of the UEFA European U-21 Championship.

Having already booked their ticket to the next Olympics as hosts of the tournament, France's U-21 team arrives for this continental tournament with the mission of playing their best soccer and trying to win the title, aiming to crown their current generation, with great individual values that already stand out among the professionals.

On the other side is Italy's U-21 team, which boasts a great tradition in the sport and is used to going into the tournament as a strong candidate for the title no matter what stage it is in.

The ball starts rolling for France-Italy at 2:45 pm ET at the Arena Cluj, in the city of Cluj, Romania.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the France - Italy live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a match valid for the first round of the UEFA Under-21 Eurocup between two European teams: France versus Italy. The teams meet at the Arena Cluj, in the city of Cluj, Romania, in a meeting for the opening match of the UEFA Euro U21 Championship in the Group Stage. Follow everything from the duel between the Europeans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
