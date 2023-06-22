LAFC vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LAFC vs Seattle Sounders in MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Seattle Sounders match in the MLS.
What time is LAFC vs Seattle Sounders match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Seattle Sounders of June 21th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders live
The match will be broadcast on FOX Sports (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes) y TelevisaUnivision (Univision/UNIMÁS /TUDN)
If you want to watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App y Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Keep an eye on this LAFC player
The 28 year old French born forward from Gabon, Denis Bouanga has been performing well, the forward has played his fourteenth game in his local league, 12 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 10 MLS goals and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Seattle Sounders FC player
The United States striker, 28 year old Jordan Morris has performed well, the striker has played his sixteenth game in his local league, 14 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in MLS and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is LAFC coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Sporting Kansas City, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sporting Kansas City 1 - 2 LAFC, June 17, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
LAFC 0 - 1 Houston Dynamo FC, June 14, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Houston Dynamo FC 4-0 LAFC, 10 Jun, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 0-0 Atlanta United FC, 7 Jun, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 0-1 Leon, 4 Jun, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
How is Seattle Sounders FC coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against New York Red Bulls, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Charlotte FC 3 - 3 Seattle Sounders FC, Jun. 10, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - 0 Portland Timbers, Jun. 3, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes, May 31, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 0 New York Red Bulls, May 27, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, May 20, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Seattle Sounders FC MLS match. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 22:30.