Bryce Duke CF Montreal snap Nashville unbeaten streak

CF Montreal's return from the international break was a successful one as they snapped Nashville 10 game unbeaten streak by beating them at home 1-0 thanks to the lone goal by Bryce Duke.

The mystery continues as to why CF Montreal only has one loss so far at home with only one win on the road. Both teams got off to a slow start to the game.

There wasn't much action and the first chance of the game came in the 28th minute as Duke got a great feed from Sunusi Ibrahim at the side of the net and managed to power a shot from the top of the box into the net for the 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later it was Ariel Lassiter with a chance at goal but Nashville keeper Joe Willis made his first big save of the night denying the Costa Rican native.

Hany Muhktar who continues to be one of the best players in MLS and already has 20 goals to his name had his first chance of the night but this time it was Jonathan Sirois making the save.

Mason Toye had a chance in the 64th minute but was denied by Willis who was not letting anything past him anymore. 10 minutes later it was Nathan Saliba's turn for a shot on goal.

Chinonso Offor who came in off the bench had his first chance in extra time but it was an easy save for Willis.

Zachary Brault Guillard who got the start tonight was called into international duty and will join Canada for the Gold Cup with Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville also getting the call.

CF Montreal wingback Aaron Herrera was called by Guatemala for his first call with his new country after securing citizenship earlier in the year.

CF Montreal will be back in action on Saturday as they head to North Carolina to face Charlotte FC.