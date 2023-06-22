NWSL Week 12 recap: Portland goes top; Angel City, North Carolina, Louisville, Washington also victorious

Week 12 in the NWSL saw four one-goal games of the six played as Angel City, North Carolina, Racing Louisville, Portland and Washington pick up maximum points.

Houston and OL Reign played to a goalless draw in the only match of the week not to feature a goal. Here is a wrapup of all of the action.

San Diego Wave 1, Angel City FC 2

Angel City grabbed a come-from-behind derby victory against San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium.

Kristen McNabb gave the Wave a 53rd-minute lead as after a ball was played across the top of the box, McNabb was given space to run onto the ball and she beat DiDi Haracic from distance.

Angel City would equalize through Paige Nielsen as she took advantage of a cross at the back post that fell to her and a right-footed strike made it 1-1.

The second-year franchise would grab the victory two minutes from time when Scarlett Camberos played the ball in the left side of the box where defender MA Vignola beat Kailen Sheridan.

An easy victory gave North Carolina top spot in the league on goal difference as the Courage earned their second consecutive shutout victory, blanking Orlando at Sahlen's Stadium.

The ball was worked into the box on a nifty team move before it was laid back to Kerolin near the edge of the area and the Brazilian scored into the bottom right corner.

Meredith Speck doubled the Courage's advantage on 78 minutes, Olivia Wingate passing along the top of the box for Speck, who fired home from 17 yards.

Kerolin picked up her brace and North Carolina's third of the night five minutes later as she was played in behind the Orlando defense as she bundled over the line after the ball bounced off of the post.

The Pride remain eighth in the table.

Houston Dash 0, OL Reign 0

The points were shared at Shell Energy Stadium despite Houston outshooting their guests 18-8 as well as shots on goal 6-1.

Tziarra King nearly scored in the seventh minute for OL Reign, but her deflected looping shot was just off the mark and two minutes later, Jordyn Huitema went wide.

Houston's best chance came in the 34th minute when Michelle Aliozie tested Phallon Tullis-Joyce, but the goalkeeper was up to the challenge.

The Dash went down to ten players as Natalie Jacobs was shown a straight red card after a VAR review for denying King a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Neither side was able to find a goal with Marisa Viggiano seeing her shot cleared off the line by Ryanne Brown in stoppage time the closest either side came to scoring.

Racing Louisville 2, Gotham FC 0

At Lynn Family Stadium, Racing Louisville extended their unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions following an impressive victory over Gotham FC.

Louisville opened the scoring after 23 minutes as Gotham goalkeeper Abby Smith parried Thembi Kgatlana's cross back into play where Savannah DeMelo was on hand to roll into the bottom corner at the second time of asking.

Just 32 seconds into the second half, the hosts doubled their advantage. Kgatlana received a pass outside of the box and after shooting on the edge of the box, the strike took a slight deflection on its way in.

The closest Gotham came to a goal was on 59 minutes as Kelley O'Hara struck the post with a header.

At SeatGeek Stadium, Portland held off a late rally by Chicago to move second in the league with 22 points from their first 12 games.

The Thorns took the lead two minutes from halftime as Sophia Smith took a pass in the middle of the field, sprinted forward and pulled up to curl home from 20 yards.

Portland doubled their advantage in the 61st minute, Morgan Weaver approaching the endline and cutting back for Hina Sugita, who calmly finished.

Chicago pulled one back as Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby was judged to have brought down Arin Wright and Ella Stevens converted the subsequent penalty.

It was a two-goal lead again as Crystal Dunn picked out Christine Sinclair and the Canadian legend made her way around a defender to hit a line drive past Alyssa Naeher.

The Red Stars again cut it to a one-goal game when Julia Bianchi sent a ball into the center of the penalty area where Ally Schlegel rose above her marker and headed into the bottom left corner.

No more goals were scored as Chicago crashed to a third consecutive defeat, being outscored 12-2 in that span.

Washington rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.

Michelle Cooper scored the fastest goal in NWSL history as the Current forward as Debinha slid a pass across the face of goal that took a deflection and Cooper found the back of the net after just 23 seconds.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty after VAR determined that the ball struck Ashley Hatch on the arm and Debinha stepped up to the spot to beat Aubrey Kingsbury for her 40th career NWSL goal.

On 36 minutes, Washington reduced the deficit as Ashley Sanchez sprinted towards the box and with Hatch dragging a defender on her run, the Spaniard fired from 18 yards out, a slight deflection aiding the shot.

After threatening through the whole of the second half, the Spirit were level eight minutes from time. Paige Metayer met a Lena Silano corner and rose highest to head past Cassie Miller.

The comeback was complete in the 87th minute, Dorian Bailey cutting inside and Tara McKeown ran onto her left-footed cross to slot low past Miller.