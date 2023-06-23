Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Liga Profesional 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors match for the Argentine Liga Profesional.
What time is the Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine Liga Profesional 2023?
This is the start time of the game Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors of June 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Bolivia: 7:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Brazil: 8:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Chile: 8:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Colombia: 6:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Ecuador: 6:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
United States (ET): 8:45 PM on VIX+ and Paramount+.
Spain: 1:45 AM.
Mexico: 6:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 8:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Peru: 7:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Uruguay: 8:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Last lineup of Boca Juniors
These were the players who started the last game:
Javier García, Nicolás Valentini, Bruno Valdez, Valentín Barco, Facundo Roncaglia, Óscar Romero, Cristian Medina, Ignacio Fernández, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Guillermo Fernández and Darío Benedetto.
Last lineup of Godoy Cruz
These were the players who started the last game:
Diego Rodríguez, Federico Rasmussen, Brian Salvareschi, Juan Meli, Pier Barrios, Hernan Lopez, Cristian Núñez, Gonzalo Abrego, Tadeo Allende, Tomás Conechny and Roberto Fernández.
Boca Juniors players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Boca Juniors' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Godoy Cruz. The player Miguel Merentiel (#16) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the top scorer for the team in the Argentine Primera División with 5 goals in 17 games played and he scored one goal in the last game against Tigre. The next one is Luis Advíncula (#17), he plays in the defense position, during the tournament he has achieved 3 assists that make him the highest assister of the team. At just 33 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Lastly, Martín Payero (#11), the 24-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 9 games and we could see him scoring on Thursday.
Boca Juniors in the tournament
Boca Juniors started the 2022-2023 season very well in the Argentine First Division and are at the top of the tournament. After 8 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses, they have 28 points, which places them in the eleventh position in the general table. Their objective this season is to be among the first 5 places and for that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. His last game was on June 10 against Lanús, Boca Juniors tied 1-1 at the Alberto José Armando Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch for Godoy Cruz
The next three players are considered key to Godoy Cruz's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Boca Juniors. The player Tadeo Allende (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the top scorer for the team in the Argentine Primera División with 4 goals in 19 games played and he scored a goal last game against Gimnasia La Plata. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Boca Juniors multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. The next one is Salomón Rodríguez (#20), he plays in the forward position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 assists that make him the highest assister of the team. At just 23 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Lastly, Tomás Conechny (#31) the 25-year-old who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 19 games and we could see him scoring on Thursday.
Godoy Cruz in the tournament
Godoy Cruz had a good start in the 2022-2023 season of the Argentine First Division, they are in the tenth position of the general table after 8 games won, 5 tied and 7 lost together with 29 points. His goal this season is to be in first place to get a ticket to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Godoy Cruz's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to their goal, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on June 13, it resulted in a 2-1 loss against Atlético Tucumán at the Estadio Monumental Presidente José Fierro and thus they got their seventh loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Malvinas Argentinas Stadium is located in the city of Mendoza, Argentina. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 42,500 spectators and is the home of Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba of the Argentine First Division. It was inaugurated on May 14, 1978 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Argentina.