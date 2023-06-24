Georgia vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream info, Lineups and How to Watch U-21 UEFA Euro Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Georgia vs Belgium LIVE on Match day 2 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Georgia vs Belgium live at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, as well as the latest information from the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Georgia vs Belgium live on Match day 2 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship
Georgia vs Belgium will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Georgia vs Belgium live streaming, it will not be tuned in.
If you want to watch Georgia vs Belgium live streaming, it will not be tuned in.
Players to watch
The players to follow for this match will be for Georgia will be Giorgi Tsitaishvill, he is the most important player of his team, he has two assists in the tournament and is an all-rounder on the pitch, while for Belgium the player to follow will be Loia Openda, without doubt the most important player and one of the players who despite not having assists, and goals was the player of the match against the Netherlands, these are the players to follow for tomorrow's match.
Background
These two teams have never met in a U21 European Championship, but the big favourite to take the three points will be Georgia, as well as being the host, they will have all the fans on their side and with the great start they have had they will be looking to continue this good run, without a doubt a match full of intensity, goals and emotions.
What time is the Georgia vs Belgium match day 2 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Georgia vs Belgium match on 24 June in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
It is an Olympic stadium located in Georgia, it is one of the most important stadiums in that country, it is home of the FC Dinamo teams, it has a capacity for 54 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on the 19th of September 1976, it will be the field for this match between Georgia and Belgium in the U21 European Championship, without a doubt a very beautiful stadium and where the fans will surely be full tomorrow and the fans will support their national team once again.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises a lot of intensity and goals, with two teams looking for the three points to continue advancing in the overall group A standings.
Last Lineup Belgium
This is the latest line-up of the Belgium national team:
1. Vandevoordt, 13. Patris, 3. Debast, 5. De Winter, 14. De Cuyper, 22. De Ketelaere, 19. Keita, 8. Matazo, 9. Vertessen, 7. Openda, 23. Raskin.
Last Lineup Georgia
Esta es la última alineación de la selección de Georgia:
23rd Kutaladze, 5th Khvadagiani, 15th Sazonov, 3rd Gelashvill, 4th Kalandadze, 9th Guilashvill, 8th Mekvabishvill, 20th Gagnidze, 19th Tsitaishvill, 10th Moistsrapishvill, 11th Gagua.
How is Belgium getting there?
The Belgian national team comes from a scoreless draw against the Netherlands, a match that had many chances but the defences were key to not getting the ball into the net, they are in third place in group A with 1 point behind the Netherlands who are in second place, they will be looking for their first 3 points against Georgia and to be the overall leader of the group for the moment, this is how both teams arrive at day 2 of the U21 European Championship.
How does Georgia get there?
The Under-21 team of Georgia comes from defeating Portugal 2-0 in the first match, with total authority and taking advantage of the fact that the visitors were left with 10 players, were the keys to get their first 3 points and placed as overall leaders of group A, they will face Belgium with the aim of continuing at the top and continue to be the surprise of this group giving performances of high quality and demonstrating that they can achieve important things, this is how the selection of Georgia arrives.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Georgia vs Belgium, match day 2 of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Boris Paichadze Stadium, kick-off at 10:00.