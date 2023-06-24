Portugal vs Netherlands: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in UEFA Euro U-21

ADVERTISEMENT
Euro Under-21
The Euro Under-21 has 16 participating teams, divided into four groups with four teams each. The matches will take place in four stadiums in Romania (two in Cluj-Napoca and two in Bucharest) and four in Georgia (one in Batumi, one in Kutaisi, and two in Tbilisi). The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout format is the traditional one, with extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary.
Referee
Horatiu Fesnic will be the referee for the match, with Valentin Avram and Alexandru Cerei as assistants, with all coming from Romania, while Juxhin Xhaja will be the fourth referee, coming from Albania.
Probable Netherlands
The likely Dutch team for the match is: Verbruggen, Rensch, Van Hecke, Van de Vem and Hartman; Timber, Gravenberch, Ekkelenkamp, Taylor and Summerville; Brobbey.
Probable Portugal
Without Tomás Araújo, expelled from the field in the first round, Portugal should go to the field with: Biai, Zé Carlos, Amaro, Alexandre Penetra and Nuno Tavares; Neves, Tiago Dantas and André Almeida; Conceição, Araujo and Pedro Neto.
Group A
With only one round played in the competition, the group A leaders are Georgia, with three points. The Netherlands and Belgium are right below, both with one point, and Portugal is in the last position, with no points.
Last Matches: Netherlands
The Netherlands Under-21 on the other side comes with three straight draws. On March 27, in a friendly match, the first draw was 1-1 at home against the Czech Republic. After that, at home and in another friendly match, the draw was with Japan, without goals, on Wednesday (14). And on Wednesday (21), already in the group stage, the draw was with Belgium, again goalless.
Last Matches: Portugal
Portugal Under-21 comes into this match with two wins and one loss in recent matches. The first was away from home, on March 24, by 2-0 over Romania, in a friendly. Also in a friendly, but now at home, the victory was 3-0 over Norway on March 28. And in the first round of this group stage Portugal was beaten by Georgia 2-0 last Wednesday (21), with goals from Gagua and Sazonov.
