Romania vs Ukraine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship Game

Stay with us to follow the Romania vs Ukraine live of the 2023 European U21 Championship!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Romania vs Ukraine live for the Group Phase of the 2023 U21 European Championship, as well as the most recent information coming from Steaua Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Romania vs Ukraine online and live from the 2023 European U21 Championship?
This is the start time of the Romania vs Ukraine match in various countries:
Argentina: 13 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 12 hours on Star+
Brazil: 13 hours on Star+
Chile: 13 hours on Star+
Colombia: 11 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 11 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 12 hours on TUDN
Spain: 17 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 10 hours on ESPN and TUDN
Paraguay: 13 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 13 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 12 hours on Star+
Danylo Sikan, a must see player!
The Shakhtar striker has become one of the great leaders of the Ukrainian team and was a starter in some matches in the process towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, after having achieved his first calls, Sikan is running to be the highest reference in the forward that your country needs and your contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. At the moment, he has 1 goal in the competition.
How does Ukraine arrive?
The Ukrainians come to this duel after being in first place after adding 3 points with 1 victory against Croatia by a score of 2-0. The Ukrainian team has cleared up some doubts by adding their first points in the tournament. A new process for the 2026 World Cup is coming up and this generation of players will be looking for a chance to be considered and play their first World Cup. Some players of this generation have already played minutes in the process towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and are part of the great figures of this generation. Notable players include Anatoliy Trubin, Danylo Sikan, Artem Bondarenko, Oleksiy Kashschuk and Georgiy Sudakov. Ukraine will look for a victory against Romania to advance to the next round of the championship, but their rival will not be easy to beat.
Octavian Popescu, a must see player!
The FCSB midfielder seeks to continue his development with youth teams and become one of the fundamental pieces of the Romanian National Team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this game after finishing his first season in the Romanian Super League . The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the pitch. At the moment he marches with 1 assist in 1 game in this tournament with Romania.
How does Romania get here?
The Romanian National Team continues with the development of its young players with the U21 European Championship, where the objective is to finish as the leader of Group B and fight for the title. In Group B are the teams of Spain, Ukraine and Croatia. This representative is headed by Emil Sandoi and its objective is to give promising young players minutes to lead them to the Romanian National Team. Some names that stand out in the call are those of Octavian Popescu, Stefan Tarnovanu, Jovan Markovic, Louis Munteanu and Alexi Pitu. Romania arrives after losing against the Spanish team by a score of 3-0, placing themselves in last place in the Group and hoping that a victory against Ukraine will bring them closer to entering the next round.
Where's the game?
The Steaua Stadium located in the city of Bucharest, Romania will host this duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the 2023 European Under-21 Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 31,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Romania vs. Ukraine match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the 2023 European Under-21 Championship. The match will take place at the Steaua Stadium, at 12 o'clock.