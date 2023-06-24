Philadelphia vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Inter Miami player
Josef Martinez, forward. Experienced player of 30 years old, he is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous players in MLS, what this player did with Atlanta was very outstanding and that is why Inter trusted him, he has not been able to do much after the team's moment but he has scored 4 goals, with the arrival of Messi this player will not want to lose his position as a franchise player.
Watch out for this Philadelphia player
Julian Carranza, forward. Argentinean of 23 years old, is currently the top scorer of Philadelphia, undoubtedly the player is a factor for the team to stay in the top positions, against Inter the team must go out to win since the rival is not going through its best stage, so goals are expected from this player, in addition the player is usually an assisting player.
Latest Inter Miami lineup
Callender, Allen, McVey, Kryvtson, Yediin, Fray, Ruiz, Stefanelli, Cremaschi, Jean, Martinez.
Last alignment Philadelphia
Bendik, Wagner, Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Flash, Martinez, McGlynn, Torres, Uhre, Carranza.
Face to face
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Inter Miami 1-2 Philadelphia
Philadelphia 0-0 Inter Miami
Inter Miami 1-1 Philadelphia
Philadelphia 1-2 Inter Miami
Arbitration quartet
Inter Miami awaits the arrival of a miracle
Inter Miami has not been able to be the team that was thought with its incorporation to the MLS in 2020, a lot of commotion caused by the fact that the former soccer player David Beckam, was one of the owners, Inter Miami has not been able to reach the most competitive level, standing out in the MLS is being a great challenge and the team is more talked about for what was done off the field, currently the team is in the last place with 15 points, The team has already made a change of coach and the best news came to the team recently, Lionel Messi, who for many is the best player in the world, signed with Inter after leaving PSG, this news surprised many and now the player's debut is eagerly awaited, Messi could take the team out of last place in the East, but to ensure they have a chance, the team must start adding victories.
Philadelphia wants to remain among the best
Philadelphia Union is having a good season, without a doubt is having its best moment since its debut in 2010, the team has four consecutive seasons among the top three and last season finished as leader of the East, this team after 18 games has 31 points this season and is already placed as four, the team comes after two games without being able to win, in this league it is important not to drop points because a bad closing can leave you out, Philadelphia in theory has the great opportunity to get three points at home, its rival is not quite well and has not responded as expected, reaching the middle of the season, the team will want to secure its place as soon as possible and for that they need to deploy a great approach, the East does not have a great reference team and Philadelphia could become one.
An uneven duel
MLS is evolving drastically in recent years, the level of the teams is growing and that is why new franchises have emerged, this season the league is having big surprises and one of them is the last position of Inter Miami, a practically new team that has not been able to place among the best, Miami will face Philadelphia, a team that has a great season and is positioned among the best in the East.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to MLS 2023. The match will take place at Subaru Park at 7:30 pm ET.