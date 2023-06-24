New England Revolution vs Toronto FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution host Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium looking to continue their historic run at home.

Goals by Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil extended New England's unbeaten home run to nine games with a 3-1 over Orlando, matching their best-ever hone start to a season.

The Revolution aim for a third win on the bounce as they sit two points behind Nashville for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto have won just once in their last ten outings and were soundly defeated by league leaders Cincinnati as Santiago Arias, Luciano Acosta and Dominique Badji were on target for the Orange and Blue.

The Reds are also winless on their travels this season with an 0-5-4 record.

Team news

New England Revolution

Christian Makoun suffered a right leg injury while on international duty with Venezuela and has been ruled out. Djordje Petrovic has returned from his commitments with Serbia, but his status is unknown.

Damian Rivera is back with the club and available for selection while DeJuan Jones is with the US Men's National Team at the Gold Cup.

Dylan Borrero (ACL), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring), Maciel (Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) remain unavailable.

Ryan Spaulding is match fit after being recalled from his loan with USL side Tampa Bay, and Noel Buck returned to action against Orlando.

Brandon Bye also started against the Lions but was replaced at halftime with muscle tightness.

Toronto FC

The Reds will be without their top two goalkeepers as Sean Johnson and Cristian Romero are at the Gold Cup with USA and El Salvador, respectively.

Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio played in midweek before returning to international duty with Canada.

Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello, Adama Diomande, Hugo Mbongue, Victor Vazquez and Matt Hedges are all out with lower body issues.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Sweat; Buck, Polster, Boateng; C. Gil, Bou; Wood

Toronto FC: Ranjitsingh; Gutierrez, Rosted, Mabika, Petretta; Thompson, Kaye, Servania; Bernardeschi, Sapong, Insigne

Ones to watch

Dave Romney (New England Revolution)

The veteran defender has played every minute this season and the second-most minutes among all MLS outfield players since the start of 2020.

His athleticism, leadership and ability to help New England's younger players grow and develop haver earned him praise from manager Bruce Arena.

Romney ranks fifth in MLS with 88 clearances which could be crucial against a Toronto side with plenty of attacking talent.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

The Italian star is finally healthy and starting to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him when he arrived in the league last year, scoring in two of his last three matches.

After getting on the scoresheet for the first time in April, Insigne has had four goal involvements in his last five appearances (two goals, two assists) to go joint-top of Toronto's scoring charts.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the second matchup of the season between New England and Toronto with the Revolution coming away with a 2-0 victory to extend their unbeaten streak to eight matches.

Bobby Wood opened the scoring in the 18th minute, beating Reds defender Sigurd Rosted and from the penalty spot rolled it through the legs of Johnson.

Jones doubled New England's lead on 62 minutes. A cross by Emmanuel Boateng found Gil that Johnson saved, but Jones put home the loose ball.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and former New England great Taylor Twellman on call as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.