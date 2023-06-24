New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls host Atlanta United at Red Bull Arena hoping to gain momentum from a midweek draw against Charlotte.

After falling behind 2-0 on a pair of goals by Ben Bender, New York rallied as second-half strikes from Dante Vanzeir and Cameron Harper earned them a draw.

The Five Stripes also rallied as they came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against NYCFC as Nick Firmino, called up from Atlanta 2, equalized just eight minutes after stepping on the field.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Cory Burke and John Tolkin are away at the Gold Cup with Jamaica and the United States, respectively.

Lewis Morgan (hip), Serge Ngoma (hamstring) and Steven Sserwadda (knee) are all out.

Omir Fernandez (hamstring) and Dylan Nealis (groin) are all questionable.

Atlanta United

Derrick Etienne Jr. and Miles Robinson won't be available as they are on international duty with Robinson also nursing a hamstring injury. Santiago Sosa is sidelined with an ankle issue.

Erik Lopez (ankle), Luis Abram and Thiago Almada (travel from international duty) are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, S. Nealis, Duncan; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Casseres Jr, Barlow; Vanzeir

Atlanta United: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Sanches, Gutman; Fortune, Sosa; Wolff, Sejdic, Wiley; Giakoumakis

Ones to watch

Cameron Harper (New York Red Bulls)

The 21-year-old is one of the key players in New York's attack and he's started in 14 of the Red Bulls' 20 matches.

His goal against Charlotte earned New York a point for his first goal of the season and third of his career, earning him a spot on the Team of the Week.

Photo: Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images

Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United)

In just seven appearances in 2023, Wolff has scored four times and he opened the scoring Wednesday night, placing him third on the team on the goal-scoring charts.

Derrick Etienne Jr. is out and that means Wolff will likely start and could play a key role in the outcome of the match.

Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Previous meetings

Last month, Atlanta defeated New York 1-0 for their first-ever win over the Red Bulls since joining MLS in 2017.

The only goal of the match came in the sixth minute when Thiago Almada took a shot from outside of the box, Carlos Coronel unable to secure the ball and Giorgios Giakoumakis pounced on the rebound.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Callum Williams serving as the play-by-play announcer and Calen Carr as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.