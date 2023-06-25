USA vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the USMNT vs. Jamaica live from the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the United States vs. Jamaica live for the 2023 CONCACAF Group Phase, as well as the latest information coming from Soldier Field. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the United States vs. Jamaica online and live from the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the USA vs. Jamaica game in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 02:30 hours without transmission
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+, VIX+
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 02:30 hours without transmission
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+, VIX+
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 8:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Miles Robinson, a must see player!
The USA defender is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at Atlanta United, he will have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team have a good MLS season for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season. He closed the season in a good way, at the moment he is marching with 1 assist in 17 games played.
How does USA get here?
The selection of the stars and stripes is presented to this duel with the aim of entering the Grand Final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023. The Americans are part of Group A together with Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts, where They are the big favorites to get first place. The United States arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this CONCACAF Gold Cup and they will seek to continue the championship in the best possible way. Those led by BJ Callaghan come to this championship with some interesting names for the B team, with DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldán, Cade Cowell, Alex Zendejas and Miles Robinson being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in North American soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of soccer on the continent and Europe, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Andre Blake, a must see player!
The Philadelphia Union goalkeeper has become one of the great leaders of the Jamaican team and started in all the matches of the process leading up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. the goal that Jamaica needs and their contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to the World Cup in 2026.
How does Jamaica arrive?
The Reggae Boyz enter the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a generation that has achieved a lot and continues to seek to leave a mark in history, since they have had great soccer growth in recent years. Jamaica is part of Group A together with the United States, Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts, everything indicates that the duel against the Americans will be key to define the possibilities of advancing to the next round and determine how far this team can go. Those led by Heimir Hallgrimson are one of the favorites to win the title and they are expected to have a good tournament and get into the CONCACAF Gold Cup Semis. This generation of footballers has interesting players who are looking to win a starting position in different teams outside his country. Among the most outstanding players we find Andre Blake, Javain Brown, Amari Bell, Cory Burke and Leon Bailey, several of these are already part of the MLS and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country.
Where's the game?
Soldier Field located in the city of Chicago will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 61,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the United States vs. Jamaica match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Group Phase. The match will take place at Soldier Field, at 9:30 p.m. sharp.