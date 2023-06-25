Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Liga BetPlay Final

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Millonarios vs Nacional Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the Millonarios vs Nacional match on TV, your option is: Win Sports+.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Win Sports Online.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Millonarios vs Nacional game for Liga BetPlay Final?
This is the kick-off time for the Millonarios vs Nacional match on June 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Win Sports+ and Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Last meeting
The teams met last Wednesday, June 21 in the city of Medellín for the first leg of the final. The game ended in a goalless draw that left the team from Bogota in a very good position, with Macalister Silva, Daniel Cataño and Juan Moreno playing quality soccer. Nacional did what they could with their strategy. Dorlan Pabon tried from half distance several times but unfortunately no shot paid off.
Key player - Nacional
Nacional has great names in their lines. They have a squad for everything, great strikers, great defenders, great goalkeepers and of course, legends. One of those players with history is Dorlan Pabón. An incredible striker who at 35 years of age continues to score with the team of his love and already has six goals and three assists.
Key player - Millonarios
Millonarios finalized several names for this new semester. They had to say goodbye to several stars such as Daniel Ruiz and Carlos Andrés Gómez, but they hired several stars such as Leonardo Castro. The striker, who won the championship with Deportivo Pereira last semester, has been dressed in the colors of Millonarios and is now playing a final with them and already has 6 goals in the League and one assist and three goals in the Copa Sudamericana, in addition to two assists in the continental event.
Nacional
Nacional had a very consistent start to the season. Many doubted the capabilities of the team coached by Paulo Autuori, but they finally managed to qualify and with a very good average. They qualified early and finished the round-robin group in third place with 35 points. The paisa team reached the final from the so-called group of death. Up to the last date of the quadrangulars, three of the four teams in the group had chances to qualify for the final and fortunately for the team, they managed to beat Pasto at the last moment and now they are in the first final of the year.
Millonarios
Alberto Gamero's team is closing its incredible semester on a high note. Despite having important absentees due to several issues with the U-20 and Senior National Teams, Millonarios was able to make up for those gaps and maintained its level. They managed to score 13 points in the quadrangular and only lost once against Boyacá Chicó. Fortunately, they recovered and on the last matchday they won against Independiente Medellín, leaving the Boyacá team with no chance.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is the Nemesio Camacho 'El Campín' in the city of Bogotá. This mythical stadium was inaugurated in 1938, on the land of the 'El Campín' hacienda of Mr. Nemesio Camacho, who decided to donate it to the city. The stadium was built to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the city and to celebrate the Bolivarian Games of that year, led by the liberal leader Jorge Eliécer Gaitán. At that time, the stadium had a capacity of 10,000 spectators. This scenario has hosted several Copa Libertadores matches for several Colombian teams and thanks to that, it has won national and international recognition as one of the best stadiums in the country and the world, as it is part of the Top 100 of the magazine For Four Two of England. It is home to Millonarios and Santa Fe and occasionally hosts other teams such as La Equidad, Fortaleza, Chico, Atlético Huila, Tigres and Bogotá F. C. It has a capacity of 36,343 spectators.
