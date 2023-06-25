LAFC vs Vancouver LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Kansas City vs LAFC live, as well as the latest information coming out of Banc of California Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Vancouver: Julian Gressel
The 29 year old American midfielder is having a decent season for Vancouver, since he has scored 3 goals and assisted 3 times in 17 games. the last match he scored was against Houston Dynamo, and he scored twice in their 6-2 victory. Will he appear tomorrow against LAFC?
Player to watch from LAFC: Dennis Bouanga
The 28 year old Gabonese attacker is having a really good season for LAFC, he has not scored in a couple of matches, (but he still has 10 goals and 1 assist) He could probably make an impact tomorrow against Vancouver
Last XI from Vancouver
Yohei Takaoka; Javain Brown, Ranko Veselinovic, Mathias Laborda; Ryan Raposo, Sebastian Berhaltier, Andres Cubas, Luis Martins; Sergio Cordova, Pedro Vite; Brian White
Last XI from LAFC
John McCarthy; Ryan Hollingshead, Denil Maldonado, Giorgio Chietini, Diego Palacios; Mateusz Bogusz, Ilie Sanchez, Daniel Crisostomo; Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga
Times for tomorrow's match
Argentina: 11:30 pm
Bolivia: 10:30 pm
Brazil: 11:30 pm
Chile: 9:30 pm
Colombia: 8:30 pm
Ecuador: 8:30 pm
USA (ET): 10:30 pm
Spain: 3:30 am
Mexico: 8:30 pm
Paraguay: 10:30 pm
Peru: 8:30 pm
Uruguay: 10:30 pm
Venezuela 8:30 pm
Vancouver come from a draw
Vanni Sartini's team is not having the best season in the MLS, since in the general table they are in 19th place with 22 points (5 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses). In the Western Conference table they are in 9th place, which is the last place to go to the playoffs. In the last matchday they managed to draw against Cincinnati , as they scored the equalizing goal at minute 89. Can Vancouver win tomorrow after a two-game winless streak?
LAFC come from a tough victory
LAFC are having a really good season in the MLS. In the general table they are fourth place with 32 points 9 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses (They are 9 points behind first place that is Cincinnati) and last matchday was not easy for them, because they faced Seattle Sounders and won 1-0 thanks to a first minute goal from Mateus Bogusz, but both teams had a couple of clear chances to score. Will LAFC win for the third time in a row?
Where will the match be?
The Banc of California Stadium, located in California, United States, will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue in the MLS playoffs. This stadium has a capacity for 22,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLS match: LAFC vs Vancouver Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between LAFC vs Vancouver corresponding to matchday 18 of the MLS. The meeting will take place in Banc of California Stadium. It will start at 8:30 pm