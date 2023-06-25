Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
What time is the Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy of June 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colorado Rapids latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marko Ilic, Danny Wilson, Andreas Maxso, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Cole Bassett, Bryan Acosta, Connor Ronan, Kevin Cabral, Jonathan Lewis, and Brian Galvan.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Colorado Rapids Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to the Colorado Rapids' offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. The first is defenseman Lalas Abubakar (#6), who is the team's top scorer with 2 goals so far in the tournament, he scored in the last game against Real Salt Lake and he doesn't plan to stop. Another player is Connor Ronan (#20), he plays the midfielder position, has 6 assists in 19 games played and is a key man in case the game closes a lot. Last game against Orlando City SC he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece to generate dangerous plays for Colorado Rapids. Finally, the Serbian goalkeeper, Marko Ilic (#11) at only 25 years old has shown to be a great goalkeeper and has made 7 saves in 3 games.
Colorado Rapids in the tournament
The Colorado Rapids had a bad start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 20 of the tournament they have a total of 13 points with 2 games won, 7 tied and 9 lost. They are located in the fourteenth position in the western conference and if they want to steal the thirteenth position from the LA Galaxy they must win the game. Their last game was on June 10, 2023 in the MLS, they lost 2-0 against Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium and thus got their ninth loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of the LA Galaxy and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Colorado Rapids. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against Colorado Rapids, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the leading scorer and fifth-highest assister on the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 3 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses, they have 14 points in the general table that puts them in thirteenth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on June 21, 2023 and resulted in a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park for their fifth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Dick's Sporting Goods Park is located in the city of Colorado, United States. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 33,680 spectators and was inaugurated on April 7, 2007. It is the home of the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer and cost 131 million dollars.