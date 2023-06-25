Norway vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Norway vs France match for Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023 2023?
This is the start time of the game Norway vs France of June 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Brazil: 3:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Chile: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Colombia: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Spain: 8:45 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Paraguay: 1:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Peru: 1:45 PM on YouTube UEFA
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on UEFA YouTube
Key Player France
One of the French jewels, a country that never tires of producing players, is the number nine Arnaud Kalimuendo, who stood out in the first 90 minutes for his ability in the box, scoring one of the goals in the win against Italy.
Key player Norway
Be careful with what goalkeeper Mads Hedenstad Christiansen can do. Although they lost the first game, he was key to avoid conceding more and, in the face of the French insistence, he can be one of the keys to rescue a good result.
Last lineup France
16 Lucas Chevalier, 14 Castello Lukeba, 4 Loïc Badé, 5 Niels Nkounkou, 20 Pierre Kalulu, 8 Maxence Caqueret, 19 Khephren Thuram, 7 Kouadio Kone, 9 Arnaud Kalimuendo, 11 Amine Gouiri, 17 Bradley Barcola.
Last lineup Norway
1 Mads Hedenstad Christiansen, 4 Jesper Daland, 3 Henrik Heggheim, 5 David Wolfe, 2 Sebastian Soraas Sebulonsen, 22 Christos Zafeiris, 6 Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, 11 Emil Konradsen Ceide, 10 Oscar Bobb, 20 Erik Botheim, 8 Johan Hove.
France: taking a solid step
While France managed to hold off the Italian onslaught later in the first game and earned three vital points despite being down a man, Loic Badé will miss this match. However, with a win for the French national team, they could be advancing to the next round.
Norway: to pull out all the stops
Despite taking the lead, they were unable to hold on to it against Switzerland and suffered a painful setback which, in such a short tournament, is complicated, so they will have to win tonight to stay alive for the final match against Italy.
The Kick-off
The Norway vs France match will be played at the Gruia Stadium, in Cluj, Rumania. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
