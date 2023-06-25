Norway vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023
Image: Betimate

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM14 minutes ago

Tune in here Norway vs France Live Score in Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Norway vs France match for the Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 AM19 minutes ago

What time is Norway vs France match for Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023 2023?

This is the start time of the game Norway vs France of June 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Bolivia: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Brazil: 3:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Chile: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Colombia: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Spain: 8:45 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Paraguay: 1:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Peru: 1:45 PM on YouTube UEFA

Uruguay: 3:45 PM on UEFA YouTube

2:50 AM24 minutes ago

Key Player France

One of the French jewels, a country that never tires of producing players, is the number nine Arnaud Kalimuendo, who stood out in the first 90 minutes for his ability in the box, scoring one of the goals in the win against Italy.
Foto: La Tercera
Image: La Tercera
2:45 AM29 minutes ago

Key player Norway

Be careful with what goalkeeper Mads Hedenstad Christiansen can do. Although they lost the first game, he was key to avoid conceding more and, in the face of the French insistence, he can be one of the keys to rescue a good result.
2:40 AM34 minutes ago

Last lineup France

16 Lucas Chevalier, 14 Castello Lukeba, 4 Loïc Badé, 5 Niels Nkounkou, 20 Pierre Kalulu, 8 Maxence Caqueret, 19 Khephren Thuram, 7 Kouadio Kone, 9 Arnaud Kalimuendo, 11 Amine Gouiri, 17 Bradley Barcola.
2:35 AM39 minutes ago

Last lineup Norway

1 Mads Hedenstad Christiansen, 4 Jesper Daland, 3 Henrik Heggheim, 5 David Wolfe, 2 Sebastian Soraas Sebulonsen, 22 Christos Zafeiris, 6 Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, 11 Emil Konradsen Ceide, 10 Oscar Bobb, 20 Erik Botheim, 8 Johan Hove.
2:30 AM44 minutes ago

France: taking a solid step

While France managed to hold off the Italian onslaught later in the first game and earned three vital points despite being down a man, Loic Badé will miss this match. However, with a win for the French national team, they could be advancing to the next round.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Norway: to pull out all the stops

Despite taking the lead, they were unable to hold on to it against Switzerland and suffered a painful setback which, in such a short tournament, is complicated, so they will have to win tonight to stay alive for the final match against Italy.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Norway vs France match will be played at the Gruia Stadium, in Cluj, Rumania. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Qualification for the UEFA U-21 2023: Norway vs France!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo